Peter Greene’s Health: All About the Late ‘Pulp Fiction’ Actor’s Benign Lung Tumor Before Death

Image Credit: Getty Images

Peter Greene died in his New York City apartment, and his cause of death is still a mystery. The late 60-year-old actor, who was famous for playing villains in films, was found deceased inside his Lower East Side, Manhattan, home, on December 12, 2025. His manager confirmed that he had a scheduled surgery to remove a tumor.

“He sounded okay … It was just a totally normal conversation,” Greene’s manager, Gregg Edwards, told the New York Post. Edward noted that he and Greene had spoken on December 10 to discuss the surgery that the Pulp Fiction star had coming up. “He was a little nervous about the operation going in, but he said it wasn’t super serious. … He was talking about that and hoping that I was going to be okay and wishing me well as I was wishing him well.”

Here is what we know so far about Greene’s health and the details surrounding his shocking death.

Who Was Peter Greene?

Greene was a well-known film actor known for playing villainous characters. He was famous for playing Dorian Tyrell in The Mask and the security guard Zed in Pulp Fiction. His other notable film credits included Laws of Gravity, Clean, Shaven, Under Siege 2: Dark Territory, The Usual Suspects, Kiss & Tell, Life on Mars and The Continental. The late actor’s most recent film performance was in the 2025 movie Beggarman, and he will appear in the 2026 film Clika posthumously.

What Did Peter Greene Die of? His Cause of Death

At the time of publication, Greene’s cause of death has not been determined. According to a neighbor, the late New Jersey native was found “lying on the floor, facedown, facial injury, blood everywhere…” per the New York Daily News.

Additionally, an ominous handwritten note that read, “I’m still a Westie,” was discovered at the scene. The term refers to the Irish-American 1970s organized crime gang from Hell’s Kitchen, New York.

Before Greene’s body was found, a neighbor said they heard Christmas music blasting from his apartment for more than 24 hours straight. A locksmith was able to open the door to Greene’s apartment, where he was discovered.

Did Peter Greene Have Any Health Issues?

Greene didn’t make any health issues known to the public, but he had a scheduled surgery to remove a benign tumor near his lung, Edwards revealed.