18 Celebs Wearing Pastel-Colored Outfits: Taylor Swift & More

Spring is in the air, which means it’s time to break out lighter-colored clothing and get in the mood for some sunshine — just like these stars have done in their pastel ensembles!

It’s Easter weekend, which means Spring has officially sprung, and these stars are giving us the perfect style inspo for the season in their pastel-colored outfits. Easter is always full of the soft and delicate hues, but they’re also perfect for the several months of warmer weather leading into the scorching heat of summer. There are a variety of different pastel colors, and the celebrities in the gallery above have rocked them on plenty of different kinds of outfits over the years. Take Taylor Swift, for example, who wore a sequined romper in pastel purple, blue and pink to the iHeartRadio Awards on March 14, 2019. Taylor is in the midst of embarking on a new era of music, and colors like this are the aesthetic of this phase, so her outfit was the perfect springtime look to fit the mold!

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner attended the 2019 Grammy Awards wearing a pastel pink jumpsuit. While walking the red carpet with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, Kylie confidently posed for photos in the dramatic ensemble, which featured a massive neckline and gloves. The pink look also included a sparkling, silver belt, and Kylie completed the look with her hair in an updo. Cardi B has also been a fan of pastels. She even showed up to one red carpet in a green feathered dress, along with a hat in the same color, and even eyeshadow that matched the pastel shade!

One of the most beloved pastel colors for celebrities is lavender. Rihanna wore the hue for a Fenty Beauty event, and she looked incredible in her off-the-shoulder, light purple dress with ruffles. It was the perfect springtime vibe, and she added to it with glossy makeup.

There are plenty more where these came from, though! Click through the gallery above to check out more stars — including Hailee Steinfeld, Kendall Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens, Alessandra Ambrosio and many more — rocking pastel-colored outfits over the years!