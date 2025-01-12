Paris Hilton’s Net Worth: How Much Money She Has Now

Image Credit: GC Images

Paris Hilton is among the many who tragically lost their homes in the Southern California wildfires of January 2025. The devastation began with the Palisades fire, which affected not only the Pacific Palisades neighborhood but also Malibu. Paris revealed that she and her family watched their house burn down live on television, as millions of viewers saw the catastrophe unfold across Los Angeles County.

In response to the disaster, Paris launched an emergency fund on Friday, Jan 10, through her 11:11 Media Impact nonprofit to help those who have lost “their homes, cherished keepsakes, the communities they loved, and their sense of stability.” The fund will specifically support displaced families with young children. Paris kicked off the initiative with an initial $100,000 contribution and pledged to match additional donations up to another $100,000.

“As a mom, I can’t imagine the pain and fear of not having a safe place for your babies,” she wrote on Instagram.

Learn more about her financial standing and personal life below.

What Is Paris Hilton’s Net Worth?

Paris’ net worth is estimated at $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Where Does Paris Hilton’s Money Come From?

Paris is the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of the Hilton Hotel chain, but she has also earned income as a model, reality TV star, and entrepreneur.

Is Paris Hilton Married?

Paris is married to Carter Reum. The couple, who began dating in November 2019, tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in November 2021.

Does Paris Hilton Have Kids?

Paris shares two children—son Phoenix and daughter London—with her husband, Carter. Both were born via surrogate, a decision she described as “a difficult one.”

“I would have loved that experience of growing the baby in your tummy and feeling the kicks and all of those exciting moments, but my life has just been so public,” Paris explained in the season 2 premiere of Paris in Love. “So even though the baby is biologically mine and Carter’s, we decided to have a surrogate carry him”

After the birth of their first child, Paris told PEOPLE, “It’s always been my dream to be a mother, and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together, and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”