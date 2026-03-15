Oscars 2026 Winners: Who Won an Academy Award? (Live Updates)

Image Credit: Warner Bros. / Universal Pictures

The 2026 Academy Awards are finally here, and cinephiles are ecstatic to find out who will take home that gold statuette. Honoring the best in film over the past year, the Oscars will begin on Sunday, March 15, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. This year’s top contenders are Sinners, One Battle After Another, Marty Supreme and The Secret Agent. But surprises always happen at the annual awards show. So, could the Best Picture award go to Hamnet, or perhaps Sentimental Value?

Conan O’Brien is stepping back in to host the Oscars, and he’s planning to bring his comedic chops to the stage.

Hollywood Life has the list of winners from the 2026 Oscars (CHECK BACK FOR LIVE UPDATES)

Best Picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Director

Chloe Zhao , Hamnet

, Hamnet Josh Safdie , Marty Supreme

, Marty Supreme Paul Thomas Anderson , One Battle After Another

, One Battle After Another Joachim Trier , Sentimental Value

, Sentimental Value Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet , Marty Supreme

, Marty Supreme Leonardo DiCaprio , One Battle After Another

, One Battle After Another Ethan Hawke , Blue Moon

, Blue Moon Michael B. Jordan , Sinners

, Sinners Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley , Hamnet

, Hamnet Rose Byrne , If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You Kate Hudson , Song Sung Blue

, Song Sung Blue Renate Reinsve , Sentimental Value

, Sentimental Value Emma Stone, Bugonia

Actor in a Supporting Role

Benicio Del Toro , One Battle After Another

, One Battle After Another Jacob Elordi , Frankenstein

, Frankenstein Delroy Lindo , Sinners

, Sinners Sean Penn , One Battle After Another

, One Battle After Another Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Actress in a Supporting Role

Elle Fanning , Sentimental Value

, Sentimental Value Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas , Sentimental Value

, Sentimental Value Amy Madigan , Weapons

, Weapons Wunmi Mosaku , Sinners

, Sinners Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia , Will Tracy

Frankenstein , Guillermo del Toro

Hamnet , Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell

One Battle After Another , Paul Thomas Anderson

Train Dreams, Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar

Original Screenplay

Blue Moon, Robert Kaplow

It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi & Script Collaborators

Marty Supreme , Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value , Joachim Trier & Eskil Vogt

Sinners, Ryan Coogler

Animated Short Film

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Achievement in Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Live Action Short Film

Butcher’s Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Original Score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Live-Action Short

Butcher’s Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Animated Feature Film

Cinematography

Documentary Feature Film

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Documentary Short Film

All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: “Were and Are Gone”

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Film Editing

F1, Stephen Mirrione

Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another, Andy Jurgensen

Sentimental Value, Olivier Bugge Coutté

Sinners, Michael Shawver

International Feature Film

Brazil, The Secret Agent

France, It Was Just an Accident

Norway, Sentimental Value

Spain, Sirât

Tunisia, The Voice of Hind Rajab

Original Song

Production Design

Frankenstein, Tamara Deverell

Hamnet, Fiona Crombie

Marty Supreme, Jack Fisk

One Battle After Another, Florencia Martin

Sinners, Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Monique Champagne

Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirât

Train Dreams

Visual Effects