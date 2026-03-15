Oscars 2026 Winners: Who Won an Academy Award? (Live Updates)

The 2026 Academy Awards are finally here, and cinephiles are ecstatic to find out who will take home that gold statuette. Honoring the best in film over the past year, the Oscars will begin on Sunday, March 15, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. This year’s top contenders are Sinners, One Battle After Another, Marty Supreme and The Secret Agent. But surprises always happen at the annual awards show. So, could the Best Picture award go to Hamnet, or perhaps Sentimental Value?
Conan O’Brien is stepping back in to host the Oscars, and he’s planning to bring his comedic chops to the stage.
Hollywood Life has the list of winners from the 2026 Oscars (CHECK BACK FOR LIVE UPDATES)
Best Picture
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best Director
- Chloe Zhao, Hamnet
- Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Actor in a Leading Role
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Actress in a Leading Role
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo, Sinners
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Adapted Screenplay
- Bugonia, Will Tracy
- Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro
- Hamnet, Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell
- One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
- Train Dreams, Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar
Original Screenplay
- Blue Moon, Robert Kaplow
- It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi & Script Collaborators
- Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
- Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier & Eskil Vogt
- Sinners, Ryan Coogler
Animated Short Film
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters
Costume Design
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
Achievement in Casting
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sinners
Live Action Short Film
- Butcher’s Stain
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Jane Austen’s Period Drama
- The Singers
- Two People Exchanging Saliva
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Frankenstein
- Kokuho
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- The Ugly Stepsister
Original Score
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Best Live-Action Short
- Butcher’s Stain
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Jane Austen’s Period Drama
- The Singers
- Two People Exchanging Saliva
Animated Feature Film
Cinematography
Documentary Feature Film
- The Alabama Solution
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting Through Rocks
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
Documentary Short Film
- All the Empty Rooms
- Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- Children No More: “Were and Are Gone”
- The Devil Is Busy
- Perfectly a Strangeness
Film Editing
- F1, Stephen Mirrione
- Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
- One Battle After Another, Andy Jurgensen
- Sentimental Value, Olivier Bugge Coutté
- Sinners, Michael Shawver
International Feature Film
- Brazil, The Secret Agent
- France, It Was Just an Accident
- Norway, Sentimental Value
- Spain, Sirât
- Tunisia, The Voice of Hind Rajab
Original Song
Production Design
- Frankenstein, Tamara Deverell
- Hamnet, Fiona Crombie
- Marty Supreme, Jack Fisk
- One Battle After Another, Florencia Martin
- Sinners, Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Monique Champagne
Sound
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Sirât
- Train Dreams
Visual Effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Jurassic World Rebirth
- The Lost Bus
- Sinners