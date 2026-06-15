Celebrities Pay Tribute to Oliver Tree: Read Statements From Bebe Rexha & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Oliver Tree‘s death turned the music world upside down. News of a helicopter crash emerged on June 14, 2026, and the late 32-year-old “Life Goes On” singer was reported to be among the six people who were killed, according to CNN Brazil. Shortly thereafter, fellow musicians and other artists paid tribute to Tree in public messages, including Bebe Rexha, with whom Tree had previously collaborated.

Read the tributes for Tree below, from fellow music artists to actors and more.

Bebe Rexha

I’m in shock. I was in the middle of my cd signing in nyc when I found the news of Oliver tree. I can’t believe it. We recorded a record together to be on dirty blonde. He was so smart . Passionate. Talented. Kind. I’m so sad. May he rest in peace. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) June 14, 2026

“I’m in shock. I was in the middle of my CD signing in NYC when I found the news of Oliver Tree,” Rexha tweeted. “I can’t believe it. We recorded a record together to be on dirty blonde. He was so smart. Passionate. Talented. Kind. I’m so sad. May he rest in peace.”

Ethan Klein

I’m in disbelief… still desperate to think this is part of an elaborate prank. That seems like something he’d do, right? The truth is, no matter how desperate I am to not believe it, my friend Oliver has passed away. Oliver was such a unique soul, he had an ability that was… pic.twitter.com/K9lCiPaRJq — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) June 14, 2026

Ethan Klein paid an emotional tribute to his friend, Tree, in a lengthy X post. “I’m in disbelief… still desperate to think this is part of an elaborate prank.” Klen began. “That seems like something he’d do, right? The truth is, no matter how desperate I am to not believe it, my friend Oliver has passed away.”

“Oliver was such a unique soul, he had an ability that was unmatched by anyone else I know; to make friends in all corners of the world. Sincere friendship too, not just internet friendships of convenience,” Klen continued. “He spent the last year traveling the world. Traveling across every inch. Visiting places I would never dream of going. He wanted to know the world and all its people, all the different types of ways people lived, so he could become an even more profound artist. I could see him evolving, growing, maturing, and the essence of what he collected was clear: love, friendship, art. All the things that transcended borders and time. Last we spoke, he was planning to go to Antarctica.”

Klen concluded, “I hope I can be more like Oliver Tree when I grow up. Bon voyage, my friend. See you on the other side. Life goes on and on and on without you.”

Faze Banks

“Life is short and everything is temporary so put yourself first and focus on what will make you happy cause everything else is out of your hands!” RIP Oliver Tree, beautiful soul. pic.twitter.com/ESggTR8FYB — Banks (@Banks) June 14, 2026

Faze Banks shared a screenshot via X from a past text exchange he had with Tree. “’Life is short and everything is temporary so put yourself first and focus on what will make you happy cause everything else is out of your hands!’ RIP Oliver Tree, beautiful soul,” Banks tweeted.

Andy Milonakis

RIP Oliver Tree. I don't know how to process this, I'm glad I got to spend a lot of time with him last month but this shit sucks. Life is fragile and unfair — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) June 14, 2026

Andy Milonakis paid tribute to Tree via X, tweeting, “RIP Oliver Tree. I don’t know how to process this, I’m glad I got to spend a lot of time with him last month but this shit sucks. Life is fragile and unfair.”