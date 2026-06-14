Oliver Tree Net Worth: How Much Money the Singer Made

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Oliver Tree is one of the most recognizable alternative music stars of the last decade thanks to his eccentric personality and genre-blending sound. Known for hit songs such as “Life Goes On,” “Hurt” and “Miss You,” the late California-born artist built a successful career that went beyond music. As his popularity grew worldwide, fans became curious about Tree’s net worth and how much money he earned throughout his career.

Learn about Tree’s life, career and legacy below.

Who Was Oliver Tree?

Born Oliver Tree Nickell on June 29, 1993, in Santa Cruz, California,the late American singer-songwriter was also a rapper, producer and filmmaker. He began making music at a young age and experimented with various genres before catapulting into mainstream success. After gaining attention with his viral track “When I’m Down,” he signed with Atlantic Records.

Tree became known for his iconic image: a bowl haircut, oversized clothing and comedic public personality. His unique style helped him stand out in the music industry while attracting millions of followers across social media platforms. Albums including Ugly Is Beautiful, Cowboy Tears and Alone in a Crowd helped establish him as a global artist.

What Happened to Oliver Tree?

In June 2026, multiple outlets reported that Tree had died at the age of 32 following a helicopter collision in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He was among six people who were killed when two helicopters collided midair.

Authorities launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

What Is Oliver Tree’s Net Worth?

Tree’s net worth was estimated to be about $4 million, according to multiple outlets.

While exact financial details were never publicly disclosed, Tree’s international popularity and hundreds of millions of streams across platforms helped him generate high earnings. His viral success on TikTok and YouTube also contributed to his overall financial growth.

How Much Money Did Oliver Tree Make From Music?

Music served as the main source of Tree’s wealth. Revenue came from several areas, including album sales, streaming royalties, concert tours and licensing agreements. Songs such as “Life Goes On,” “Hurt” and “Miss You” accumulated hundreds of millions of streams, which, in turn, garnered significant royalty income over time.

Touring also played an important role in Tree’s earnings. Throughout his career, he performed at major music festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza and Outside Lands, while also headlining his own tours around the world.

Beyond his traditional music income, Tree directed many of his own videos and built a strong online presence that attracted sponsorship opportunities and expanded his brand.