How Did Oliver Tree Die? What We Know About the Helicopter Crash

Image Credit: WireImage

Fans around the world are mourning the reported death of Oliver Tree. The singer-songwriter, producer and internet personality, who was best known for hits including “Life Goes On,” “Miss You” and “Hurt,” reportedly died at age 32 following a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

As tributes pour in for the musician known for his distinctive style and genre-blending sound, here’s what we know so far about the tragic accident and the ongoing investigation.

When Did Oliver Tree Die?

Tree died on June 14, 2026, at the age of 32. News of his death emerged the same day after Brazilian authorities responded to the fatal crash in Rio de Janeiro.

The singer was in Brazil as part of his “The World’s First World Tour,” a 70-plus-date global trek in support of his 2026 album, Love You Madly Hate You Badly. He had recently performed in São Paulo and was scheduled to continue the tour in Europe in July.

Where Did the Helicopter Crash Happen?

The crash occurred in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, a neighborhood in the western zone of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. According to officials, one of the helicopters crashed into an electric vehicle dealership lot, sparking a fire among several parked vehicles.

How Did Oliver Tree Die?

Tree reportedly died in a helicopter crash on June 14, 2026, when two helicopters collided midair over Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Both aircraft crashed following the collision, and authorities said all six people aboard were killed. Officials are investigating what caused the accident.

Was Anyone Else Killed in the Helicopter Crash?

Yes. Authorities reported that all six people aboard the two helicopters died in the collision. In addition to Tree, those reported among the victims were Argentine YouTuber Gaspar Prim (“Gaspi”), music producer Lucas Brito Chaves, director Lucas Vignale, and pilots Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.