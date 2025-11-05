November 2025 TV Shows to Stream: What to Watch This Month

Image Credit: Prime

Now that the clocks have turned back and we’re transitioning from autumn to winter, TV fans are looking for something new to binge-watch after a long day at work. From true-crime documentaries to fictional dramas, what better way to wind down than by starting a brand-new series — or better yet, catching up on a favorite show returning for another season?

Hollywood Life has rounded up this month’s hottest new and returning shows for you to watch below.

November 4:

All’s Fair (Hulu)

November 5:

Just Alice (Netflix, new drama series)

Heweliusz (Netflix, new drama series)

Start Up, Fall Down: From Billionaire to Convict (Netflix, new docuseries)

The Manipulated (Hulu, new drama series)

House of Payne (BET, Season 12)

Expedition Unknown (Discovery, Season 16)

Expedition Files (Discovery Channel, Season 3)

Tournament of Champions: All Star Christmas (Food Network, new competition series)

November 6:

All Her Fault (Peacock, new drama series)

Death by Lightning (Netflix, new drama series)

The Vince Staples Show (Netflix, Season 2)

The Bad Guys: Breaking In (Netflix, new children’s animated series)

Dear X (HBO Max, new drama series)

Alex vs. Arod (HBO, new documentary miniseries)

The Basement: A Vanishing in Apple Valley (Sundance Now, new documentary miniseries)

Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas (Food Network, new competition series)

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 19 Reunion (Bravo, new unscripted miniseries)

The Meaning of Life (Viaplay, Season 2)

Heartland (Up Faith & Family, Season 19)

November 7:

Happy’s Place (NBC, Season 2)

Stumble (NBC, new comedy series)

Fox Primetime Hoops (Fox, Season 4)

Pluribus (Apple TV, new drama series)

Maxton Hall – The World Between Us (Prime Video, Season 2)

Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 (Prime Video, new anime series)

Seventeen: Our Chapter (Disney+, new docuseries)

The Worst Trip Around the World (Disney+, new docuseries)

Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films (Disney+, new docuseries)

Power Book IV: Force (Starz, Season 3; final season)

As You Stood By (Netflix, new drama limited series)

Let’s Go Bananas (HBO Max, Season 1B)

The Vallecas Files (HBO Max, new docu-miniseries)

My Lottery Dream Home (HGTV, Season 17B)

Gold Rush (History, Season 16)

The Unbelievable with Dan Aykroyd (History, Season 3)

Murder in the Mountains (PBS, Season 2)

Ready to Love (OWN, Season 11)

The Mistletoe Murders (Hallmark Channel, Season 2)

Vantara: Sanctuary Stories (Animal Planet, new docuseries)

This Is the Turning Point (Fox Nation, new docuseries)

November 8:

ACC Men’s Basketball (The CW, Season 3)

November 9:

Snapped: Behind Bars (Oxygen, Season 3)

Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins (Oxygen, Season 4)

Killer Grannies (Oxygen, new docuseries)

Sweet Empire (Food Network, new competition series)

November 10:

The Paper (NBC, new comedy series; broadcast premiere)

Sesame Street (Netflix, Season 56; new network)

Marines (Netflix, new docuseries)

Bat-Fam (Prime Video, new animated comedy series)

Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth (Hulu, new documentary miniseries)

November 11:

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown (Food Network, Season 4)

Mysteries Unearthed with Danny Trejo (History, Season 2)

Hoarding for the Holidays (HGTV, new docuseries)

November 12:

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era (Disney+, new docuseries)

Palm Royale (Apple TV, Season 2)

Selling the OC (Netflix, Season 4)

Mrs Playmen (Netflix, new drama series)

The Murder Tapes (ID, Season 9)

Body Cam (ID, Season 9)

November 13:

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Hulu, Season 3)

The Beast in Me (Netflix, new drama series)

Last Samurai Standing (Netflix, new drama series)

Had I Not Seen the Sun (Netflix, new drama miniseries)

Delhi Crime (Netflix, Season 3)

50 Seconds: The Fernando Báez Sosa Case (Netflix, new docuseries)

Angela Diniz: Murdered and Convicted (HBO Max, new drama limited series)

Blue Lights (BritBox, Season 3)

November 14:

The Seduction (HBO, new drama series)

Malice (Prime Video, new drama series)

The Last Woodsmen (Discovery, Season 3)

The Creep Tapes (Shudder, Season 2)

November 16:

Landman (Paramount+, Season 2)

The American Revolution (PBS, new docuseries)

Street Outlaws: Locals Only (Discovery, Season 3)

Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints (Fox Nation, Season 2)

The Dolls (Brandon TV, Season 2)

November 17:

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Netflix, Season 12)

Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks (Peacock, new documentary miniseries; moved from September 29)

June Farms (Prime Video, new unscripted series)

Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition (Magnolia Network, new competition series)

November 18:

Vanguard (Viaplay, Season 1 of Swedish drama series)

November 19:

The Mighty Nein (Prime Video, new animated series)

Envious (Netflix, Season 3)

Southern Charm (Bravo, Season 11)

November 20:

A Man on the Inside (Netflix, Season 2)

The Assassin (AMC+, new drama series)

November 21:

The Family Man (Prime Video, Season 3)

Karaoké Club (Prime Video, new competition series)

November 24:

Bel-Air (Peacock, Season 4; final season)

November 25:

Is It Cake? Holiday (Netflix, Season 2)

November 26:

Stranger Things (Netflix, Season 5A; final season)

WondLa (Apple TV, Season 3; final season)

Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age (Apple TV, new docuseries)

The Rocky Mountain Mortician Murder (ID, new documentary miniseries)

November 27:

Royal Doctor Service (PBS, Season 3)

November 28:

Paradise (PBS, Season 9)

November 30:

Words + Music (MGM+, new performance series)

Married to Medicine (Bravo, Season 12)