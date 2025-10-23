‘All’s Fair’ TV Show: Release Date, Cast, How to Watch All Episodes & More

Image Credit: Disney

Tinseltown may be the place for glitz and glamour, but it’s also notorious for messy celebrity divorce battles. Disputes over assets and child custody have become a norm in Hollywood news, and Ryan Murphy‘s brand-new series All’s Fair spotlights the ground work that it takes to never settle for less. With a star-studded cast featuring a reality TV personality and some of the most respected actresses in showbiz, fans can’t wait to see the female-dominated series.

Here, Hollywood Life has rounded up all the details you need to know about All’s Fair.

What Is All’s Fair About?

The Hulu series follows a team of fierce female divorce attorneys who leave a male-dominated firm to open up their own practice.

When Is the All’s Fair Show Release Date?

The first three episodes of All’s Fair premiere on November 4, 2025. New episodes will be released weekly until the season finale on drops on December 23, 2025.

Who Is in the All’s Fair Cast?

The main cast of All’s Fair features Glenn Close as Dina Standish, Sarah Paulson as Carrington Lane, Kim Kardashian as Allura Grant, Naomi Watts as Liberty Ronson, Niecy Nash as Emerald Greene and Teyana Taylor as Milan.

Quite a few famous faces will also be featured in recurring roles, including Brooke Shields, Rick Springfield and Jessica Simpson.

Since women are at the helm of the show, Ryan couldn’t help but praise the whole cast ahead of the series premiere.

“In the past 20 years or more, the women of this cast have more than jumped buildings in a single bound,” he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “They are icons, every single one of them. They’ve changed culture, they’ve all done good works, virtuous works. In many cases, they fought the bad guys and won. They’ve run empires and inspired millions of people all over the world and won countless awards, sometimes wearing capes. To me, the appetite for the show makes sense on and off screen. These women and the characters they play in the show are here to inspire, conspire, and uplift in very dark and troubling times.”

How to Watch All’s Fair Episodes

All episodes of the series will stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ starting on November 4, 2025.

Is There a Season 2 of All’s Fair?

There has been no word of a second season of All’s Fair yet. If the show receives high ratings and positive feedback, there could be a path forward as long as Murphy and Hulu see eye to eye about it.