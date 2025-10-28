When Is Fall Back 2025? Date When Daylight Savings Ends

Image Credit: Getty Images

We’re almost to November, which means it’s that time of year agin. Americans will have their clocks go back for the fall of 2025 for daylight savings. So, when exactly can everyone expect to gain an hour of sleep?

Below, find out when the clocks will go back this fall, and learn more about Daylight savings.

When Is Fall Back 2025? When Daylight Savings Ends This Year

Time will turn back on Sunday, November 2, at 2:00 a.m. local time.

When Is Daylight Savings in 2026?

The clocks will go forward on Sunday, March 8, 2026. Daylight savings occurs during a specific window each year: the first being on the second Sunday in March, and then on the first Sunday in November.

In the springtime, the clocks go forward by one hour, which causes a small loss of sleep for Americans. In the fall, however, Americans get an extra hour of sleep.

Why Do We Still Have Daylight Savings?

The purpose of daylight savings time is to conserve energy and preserve a better use of daylight. The practice was first implemented as the Standard Time Act in 1918 during World War I.

Will They Get Rid of Daylight Savings?

Calls to jettison daylight savings have ramped up over the years. Donald Trump vowed to his supporters in December 2024 that he and Republicans would try to eliminate the practice.

“The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate daylight saving time,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post at the time. “Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation.”

In March 2025, however, Trump said this was a “50-50 issue,” which means it could take time to actually get rid of daylight savings from the U.S.

“This should be the easiest one of all, but it’s a 50-50 issue,” Trump said, according to Reuters. “If something’s a 50-50 issue, it’s hard to get excited. I assume people would like to have more light later, but some people want to have more light earlier, because they don’t want to take their kids to school in the dark. A lot of people like it one way, a lot of people like it the other way, it’s very even.”