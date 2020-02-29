Nikki & Brie Bella’s Best Baby Bump Pics: See The Twins Showing Off Their Pregnancy Style

As Nikki and Brie Bella enjoy their joint pregnancies, we’re taking a look at the ladies’ best baby bump looks — from their casual street gear to the red carpet!

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella confirmed they were both pregnant at the beginning of 2020, and their style game has not faltered since the news broke! The ladies have not slowed down their workload just because they’re pregnant, and we’ve seen them out and about quite a bit since they revealed the news. Brie, who’s expecting her second child with husband, Daniel Bryan, went to the farmer’s market with the former wrestler and their daughter, Birdie, on Feb. 16, 2020. She let her baby bump breathe by wearing a flowing white top with printed pants for the occasion, and looked chic and comfortable.

Meanwhile, Nikki was also at the farmer’s market for the outing, and she was joined by fiance, Artem Chigvintsev (the pair is expecting their first child). Nikki dressed down for the occasion, wearing a pair of workout leggings, sneakers and a tight white tank top. The top hugged her baby bump to perfection. The ladies have been staying active during their pregnancies, too, and they both rocked sporty looks while out and about for a stroll with Birdie ahead of their farmer’s market trip.

On Feb. 7, 2020, the sister attended the Boss Babes & CEOs convention in Las Vegas. They got dressed up for the occasion, and proved they’re not afraid to dress sexy while pregnant. Nikki rocked leather pants with a sheer black shirt, showing off her bare bump underneath. Brie’s bump was also on full display in her tight black dress.

There’s sure to be plenty of more amazing style moments for Nikki and Brie as their due dates approach! The twins are due less than two weeks apart, and their babies are expected in August. Click through the gallery above to check out the sisters’ best pregnancy looks!