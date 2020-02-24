Nikki Bella Shows Off Her ‘Much Bigger’ Baby Bump: ‘I’m Gonna Tear This Dress’

Nikki Bella is bumpin’ and beautiful in new photos she shared to Instagram on February 24! The WWE star, who is in her second trimester, showed off her growing baby bump in tight black dress.

Pregnancy seems to be treating Nikki Bella wonderfully! The WWE veteran, 36, showed off her growing baby bump in a series of new photos on Instagram on Monday. Nikki, who is currently in her second trimester, along with her twin sister, Brie Bella, cradled her bump in a black, floor-length dress. She appeared to be standing in her living room when the new pics were taken.

Over the weekend, Nikki shared more exciting pregnancy updates in videos on her Instagram Stories. “My bump has gotten so much bigger, literally, since Thursday. Look how cute,” she said in one clip that showed her belly in a fitted black top. She also spoke about how her body has changed throughout her pregnancy and admitted that she’s surprised certain things still fit her.

Nikki, who is expecting her first child with fiance Artem Chigvintsev, recently revealed that she was 16 weeks along in her pregnancy. She and Brie’s due dates are just about a week and a half apart. Brie is expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan. They’re already parents to daughter, Birdie Joe, 2.

And, while some fans believed that Nikki and Brie planned their pregnancies, that wasn’t the case. Nikki recently shut down rumors that they underwent in vitro fertilization to time their pregnancies together on purpose.

“We ain’t the scheming twins. You got the wrong girls here,” she said during Wednesday’s The Bellas Podcast. “They weren’t even planned pregnancies, let alone at the same time.”

Both Nikki and Brie showed off their twinning baby bumps together at WWE Smackdown on February 21 when it was announced that they’d both be inducted into the organization’s 2020 Hall of Fame class. The WWE vets stunned in red dresses as they took the stage for the special moment. The twins will officially be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Thursday, April 2.