Nicholas Alexander Chavez: 5 Things About the Actor Playing Lyle Menendez

Image Credit: Getty Images for Netflix

Nicholas Alexander Chavez is quickly gaining attention for his role in Netflix’s anthology series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. The Emmy Award-winning actor plays Lyle Menendez, one of the two brothers convicted of the infamous 1989 murders of their parents. To prepare for the role, the 25-year-old Houston-born actor explored Lyle’s complex history and motivations, showcasing his dedication to bringing the character to life. With only a few notable roles under his belt, including his standout performance on General Hospital, fans are eager to learn more about Chavez and his rise in the industry.

Hollywood Life has rounded up five facts about Chavez, below!

Chavez Plays Lyle Menendez in Monsters

Chavez plays Lyle Menendez in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, an installment of Ryan Murphy‘s true crime anthology series on Netflix. On Monday, Sept. 16, at the Los Angeles red carpet premiere of Monsters, Chavez spoke with Entertainment Tonight about how he prepared to take on the role of one of the Menendez brothers—someone who “actually exists in real life.”

“There’s a lot of information and also a lot of information that we don’t have, and then that’s your job as an artist”

While speaking with TheWrap in an interview published in September 2024, Chavez shared, “The first thing that I did was call the people I love who were alive at the time, and I asked them what their perspective was and what their impression was.” The actor, who was unfamiliar with the Menendez case before joining the cast, added, “This show is going to present the facts from so many different perspectives. Ultimately, it’s going to allow people to make their own judgments about this family and the events that transpired, and I think that that’s one of the more compelling aspects of the show.” Chavez also watched Court TV footage and “several” documentaries about the brothers to prepare for the role. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story premiered on Netflix on September 19, 2024.

Chavez’s Breakthrough Role Was on General Hospital

Chavez gained fame for his portrayal of Spencer Cassadine on the popular soap opera General Hospital, earning widespread recognition for his acting skills.

“It’s changed everything about me,” Chavez told PEOPLE regarding the impact the role has had on his career.” Before the show, I was selling cars in Florida. I live across the country now. I was driving my dad’s old Jeep, and now, I’m sitting in a car that I paid for. This show has given me the opportunity to become my own guy. It’s also given me the gift few people get in life — the privilege to earn an income doing what I love to do every single day. If I’m not the luckiest guy in the world, I’ve got to be damned close.”

Chavez Holds a Daytime Emmy Award

In 2022, Chavez won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series, less than a year after joining the General Hospital cast. He earned another nomination in 2023 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Daytime Drama Series.

Chavez Has a Background in Theater

Before transitioning to television, Chavez was deeply involved in theater, honing his craft through stage productions, which helped build his well-rounded acting foundation. He also attended the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts, where he received formal training in acting, with a focus on the techniques and discipline required for stage performance.

Shortly after enrolling in Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University in New Jersey, Chavez moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting full-time.

Chavez Is a Fitness Enthusiast

In 2021, Chavez discussed how he balanced fitness with his increasingly busy schedule on General Hospital. “I’m an early morning kind of guy. I go to bed early and wake up early. I try to hit the gym in the early hours if possible,” he said, but acknowledged, “There are simply some days when it’s not practical—life happens.”

He also mentioned being part of Facebook forums where he trades notes and chats with other fitness enthusiasts. As for his workout routine, Chavez explained, “I do an ‘upper body and arms’ day and also a ‘back and legs’ day. I try to throw some yoga in there once a week just to stay flexible. When you exercise and lift weights, it can add some tension to your body, which can be counter-productive to what I’m doing on set. You want to have a pretty loose and free instrument in order to receive what’s happening. That tension [from lifting weights] can be counter-productive. I find yoga helps with that.”