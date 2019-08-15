See Pics
National Relaxation Day: 28 Pics Of Celebs Lounging By The Pool Or At The Beach, Finding Their Zen

Actress Jennifer Lopez seen relaxing in Miami Beach, FL. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL1277134 060516 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Bella Hadid Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin out and about, Miami Beach, Florida, USA - 29 Apr 2018 Bella Hadid and Hailey Rhode Baldwin crusing in a yatch in Miami Beach
Ashley Graham proudly shows off her voluptuous figure alongside her sister in the new Swimsuits For All summer collection. The 31-year-old plus-size model is joined by her younger sister Abigail in the summery beach photoshoot, where the pair are seen cavorting together in the surf. The new capsule collection celebrates the ‘immeasurable relationship, unconditional support, and encouragement that is shared among Ashley and her sister Abigail,’ according to the brand and the campaign was shot on the beaches of Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic. The campaign captures their sisterly bond through a series of "then and now" family photos, traveling back in time to their adolescence. Ashley said: ’Despite our six-year age difference and busy lifestyles, my little sister and I have always been strong presences in each other's lives. We've shared countless memories together and going through our childhood photos was a trip down memory lane. ‘Abigail has always been my rock, and I was honored to have her by my side during this photoshoot. Plus, she's a new mom and has never looked hotter in a swimsuit!’ Abigail was also thrilled to model alongside Ashley. ‘I love to support Ashley in everything she does, especially when it comes to promoting her message of beauty beyond size. As children, Ashley and I created a very tight bond that we have been able to carry over to adulthood. ‘Every summer, we would go on road trips together to different states. I'll never forget Ashley getting stung by jellyfish in Florida. It was hilarious! I'll forever be grateful for the sisterly love we have for one another and will never forget the special moments we shared during the photoshoot in Punta Cana," says Abigail. The nine-piece swim collection features mesh panels, netting, exotic florals and animal prints. Styles to highlight include the Phenom Triangle Monkini, Red Orange Heiress High Waist Bikini, and Gala One Shoulder One Piece. Retailing under $104, the As View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
It’s time to find your center, breathe, and just – chill. It’s National Relaxation Day, so be like Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, and more celebs that have mastered the art of doing nothing at all.

It’s a crazy world out there. The world economy is on the verge of a recession. Global warming is causing Earth’s glaciers to melt at a terrifying rate. “New Twitter” is causing your coworkers to panic. It’s easy to get swept up in all the stress and anxiety out there. Thankfully, August 15 is a day to take a moment to re-center yourself, to rise above the chaos of the modern world, and to take some “me time.” It’s National Relaxation Day. Whether you’re taking a five-minute meditation break during your lunch or booking an extra hour at the spa, it’s time to find your chill. Take it from some of your favorite celebs, like Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, and Bella Hadid. They’ve all learned how to relax.

The first family of reality television, the Kardashians, know how to relax. Take Kourtney Kardashian, for example. Whether she’s hanging out in Calabasas or chilling with her kids in Italy, Kourt knows how to let go of life’s stress. What’s her secret? Bikinis. The mother of three always seems so relaxed when she’s wearing the least amount of clothing. The same can be said of the unofficial queen of summer, Elizabeth Hurley. The 54-year-old star is rarely not in a bikini, and she always seems relaxed. Coincidence? We think not.

Among the priorities of modern life – finding an open spin class, boosting your Instagram follower count, making that ultra-exclusive private concert that only you and three hundred other people know about – relaxing might not be near the top of your ‘To Do” list. It should. Many health benefits come with taking time out to relax, according to the Mayo Clinic. You can: lower your blood pressure; improve digestion; reduce activity of stress hormones; maintain healthy blood sugar levels’ increase blood flow to major muscles; minimize muscle tension and chronic pain; enhance the quality of sleep; improve your concentration and mood; lower fatigue; reduce anger and frustration; and boost your confidence.

This doesn’t mean that you have to be like Kylie Jenner and chart a yacht around Italy to find your zen. You can simply practice deep breathing, meditation, or yoga, according to the Mayo Clinic. Other recommended relaxation techniques include music and art therapy, aromatherapy, hydrotherapy, and tai chi. However, relaxation techniques are skills, and with any skill, the ability to relax improves with practice. Yes, you have to work hard to learn how to relax, but it’s worth it. At least, be like the stars above and take a moment for yourself today. After all, National Relaxation Day only comes once a year.