National Relaxation Day: 28 Pics Of Celebs Lounging By The Pool Or At The Beach, Finding Their Zen

It’s time to find your center, breathe, and just – chill. It’s National Relaxation Day, so be like Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, and more celebs that have mastered the art of doing nothing at all.

It’s a crazy world out there. The world economy is on the verge of a recession. Global warming is causing Earth’s glaciers to melt at a terrifying rate. “New Twitter” is causing your coworkers to panic. It’s easy to get swept up in all the stress and anxiety out there. Thankfully, August 15 is a day to take a moment to re-center yourself, to rise above the chaos of the modern world, and to take some “me time.” It’s National Relaxation Day. Whether you’re taking a five-minute meditation break during your lunch or booking an extra hour at the spa, it’s time to find your chill. Take it from some of your favorite celebs, like Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, and Bella Hadid. They’ve all learned how to relax.

The first family of reality television, the Kardashians, know how to relax. Take Kourtney Kardashian, for example. Whether she’s hanging out in Calabasas or chilling with her kids in Italy, Kourt knows how to let go of life’s stress. What’s her secret? Bikinis. The mother of three always seems so relaxed when she’s wearing the least amount of clothing. The same can be said of the unofficial queen of summer, Elizabeth Hurley. The 54-year-old star is rarely not in a bikini, and she always seems relaxed. Coincidence? We think not.

Among the priorities of modern life – finding an open spin class, boosting your Instagram follower count, making that ultra-exclusive private concert that only you and three hundred other people know about – relaxing might not be near the top of your ‘To Do” list. It should. Many health benefits come with taking time out to relax, according to the Mayo Clinic. You can: lower your blood pressure; improve digestion; reduce activity of stress hormones; maintain healthy blood sugar levels’ increase blood flow to major muscles; minimize muscle tension and chronic pain; enhance the quality of sleep; improve your concentration and mood; lower fatigue; reduce anger and frustration; and boost your confidence.

This doesn’t mean that you have to be like Kylie Jenner and chart a yacht around Italy to find your zen. You can simply practice deep breathing, meditation, or yoga, according to the Mayo Clinic. Other recommended relaxation techniques include music and art therapy, aromatherapy, hydrotherapy, and tai chi. However, relaxation techniques are skills, and with any skill, the ability to relax improves with practice. Yes, you have to work hard to learn how to relax, but it’s worth it. At least, be like the stars above and take a moment for yourself today. After all, National Relaxation Day only comes once a year.