Who Is Naomi Watts’ Husband? Her Marriage to ‘The Morning Show’ Actor Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup have successfully kept a low-key marriage despite being public figures. The Impossible actress announced the upcoming release of her new book, Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I’d Known about Menopause, and opened up about her marriage in recent interviews. For his part, Billy gave Naomi a shout-out during his 2024 Emmy Awards speech. So, fans are curious to know more about Naomi’s husband, whom many recognize as a star from The Morning Show.

When Did Naomi Watts Marry Billy Crudup?

Billy and Naomi got married in June 2023, which the actress announced via Instagram. Less than a year later, she finally opened up about their nuptials during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“We knew we wanted to do it,” she explained, before adding that tying the knot at a courthouse “was something we were very keen on doing and quickly.”

“It’s an efficient way to do it,” Naomi pointed out.

Later that year, the Divergent franchise star made a rare comment about Billy during an interview with Vanity Fair, which was published in August 2024.

“He says that I’m crazy and trying to do too much often,” she revealed, referring to her hectic lifestyle as an actress. “He’s much more focused and does brilliantly because of it. I am a bit scatty at times, but it’s just part of my DNA.”

When Did Naomi and Billy Start Dating?

The pair first met in 2009 on Broadway and crossed paths again in 2016 while working on their series, Gypsy. The following year, Naomi and Billy were spotted in public together for the first time, and they’ve been romantically linked ever since. However, throughout 2017, both actors publicly claimed they were single in separate interviews.

Later that year, multiple outlets reported that Naomi and Billy were officially dating. From then on, the couple supported each other’s projects and accolades over the years.

In March 2018, Billy explained to Entertainment Tonight why he rarely talked about his relationship with Naomi in public.

“I try to make it a point of not commenting publicly one way or the other about my personal life,” the Jackie actor said. “I don’t particularly see the advantage of people knowing too much about me if I’m constantly trying to trick them into thinking I’m someone else.”

Nevertheless, Billy pointed directly to his wife during his Emmy Awards acceptance speech in September 2024.

Has Naomi Watts Been Married Before?

Previously, Naomi was in a relationship with actor Liev Schreiber. However, Naomi was never married before she met Billy. The Infinite Storm actress dated Liev for 11 years.

Do Naomi and Billy Have Kids?

While Naomi and Billy do not share kids together, they have children from previous relationships. The Diana star shares children Alexander “Sasha” Pete Schreiber and Kai Schreiber with Liev. For his part, Billy shares son William Atticus Parker with ex Mary-Louise Parker.