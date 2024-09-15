How to Watch the 2024 Emmys: Where to Stream the Emmy Awards

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are almost upon us, and TV fans can’t wait to watch which of their favorite stars will take home awards. The 2024 ceremony will be held at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater, and some of the most famous shows have been nominated for awards, including The Bear, Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, Baby Reindeer and more.
How to Stream the 2024 Emmys Live
Unfortunately, the Emmy Awards cannot be viewed live on a streaming platform. However, it will be available on Hulu after its live broadcast on Sunday, September 15. Fans can also live stream the awards show on the ABC app, ABC’s website, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV.
Where to Watch the 2024 Emmys on Cable
Viewers can tune in to the ABC channel to watch the Emmys.
What Time Are the 2024 Emmys?
This year’s awards ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 15.
Where Are the 2024 Emmys Located?
The Emmys will be held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The venue was previously known as the Microsoft Theater from 2015 until 2023. Before that, it was called the Nokia Theatre from 2007 to 2015.
2024 Emmys Nominees
Some of the top nominees for the 76th Emmy Awards are as follows:
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Idris Elba, Hijack
Kiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Dominic West, The Crown
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt Berry, What We Do In The Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tie, Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale