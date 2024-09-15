How to Watch the 2024 Emmys: Where to Stream the Emmy Awards

Image Credit: Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are almost upon us, and TV fans can’t wait to watch which of their favorite stars will take home awards. The 2024 ceremony will be held at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater, and some of the most famous shows have been nominated for awards, including The Bear, Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, Baby Reindeer and more.

How to Stream the 2024 Emmys Live

Unfortunately, the Emmy Awards cannot be viewed live on a streaming platform. However, it will be available on Hulu after its live broadcast on Sunday, September 15. Fans can also live stream the awards show on the ABC app, ABC’s website, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Where to Watch the 2024 Emmys on Cable

Viewers can tune in to the ABC channel to watch the Emmys.

What Time Are the 2024 Emmys?

This year’s awards ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 15.

Where Are the 2024 Emmys Located?

The Emmys will be held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The venue was previously known as the Microsoft Theater from 2015 until 2023. Before that, it was called the Nokia Theatre from 2007 to 2015.

2024 Emmys Nominees

Some of the top nominees for the 76th Emmy Awards are as follows:

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba, Hijack

Kiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Dominic West, The Crown

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry, What We Do In The Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tie, Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale