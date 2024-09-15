Emmy Nominations 2024: ‘The Bear,’ ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ & More Nominees

Several of your favorite 2024 TV shows, miniseries and television films are finally being recognized. The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards nominees list has been announced, and it includes this year’s most successful projects — including The Bear, Baby Reindeer, True Detective: Night Country and Red, White & Royal Blue.
The 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on September 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. Hollywood Life has rounded up all the nominees for this year’s ceremony, below.
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Competition Series
The Amazing Race
Top Chef
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Traitors
The Voice
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Idris Elba, Hijack
Kiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Dominic West, The Crown
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Outstanding Drama Series
The Crown
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Fallout
Shogun
The Gilded Age
Slow Horses
The Morning Show
3 Body Problem
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt Berry, What We Do In The Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tie, Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders In The Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do In The Shadows
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
John Hakes, True Detective: Night Country
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shogun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, The Bear
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Animated Program
Blue Eye Samurai
Bob’s Burgers
Scavengers Reign
The Simpsons
X-Men ‘97
Outstanding Television Movie
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Red, White & Royal Blue
Quiz Lady
Scoop
Unfrosted
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Claire Foy, The Crown
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Néstor Carbonell, Shogun
Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Olivia Colman, The Bear
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders In The Building
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Matthew Broderick, Only Murders In The Building
Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live
Christopher Lloyd, Hacks
Bob Odenkirk, The Bear
Will Poulter, The Bear