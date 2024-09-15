Emmy Nominations 2024: ‘The Bear,’ ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ & More Nominees

Image Credit: Courtesy of FX

Several of your favorite 2024 TV shows, miniseries and television films are finally being recognized. The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards nominees list has been announced, and it includes this year’s most successful projects — including The Bear, Baby Reindeer, True Detective: Night Country and Red, White & Royal Blue.

The 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on September 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. Hollywood Life has rounded up all the nominees for this year’s ceremony, below.

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race

Top Chef

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Traitors

The Voice

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba, Hijack

Kiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Dominic West, The Crown

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Fallout

Shogun

The Gilded Age

Slow Horses

The Morning Show

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry, What We Do In The Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tie, Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders In The Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

John Hakes, True Detective: Night Country

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shogun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, The Bear

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Animated Program

Blue Eye Samurai

Bob’s Burgers

Scavengers Reign

The Simpsons

X-Men ‘97

Outstanding Television Movie

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Red, White & Royal Blue

Quiz Lady

Scoop

Unfrosted

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Claire Foy, The Crown

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Néstor Carbonell, Shogun

Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders In The Building

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Matthew Broderick, Only Murders In The Building

Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live

Christopher Lloyd, Hacks

Bob Odenkirk, The Bear

Will Poulter, The Bear