‘The Morning Show’ Season 4: Everything to Know About the Drama’s Next Season

Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson are finally coming back! The Morning Show season 4 has a projected release date, and Apple TV+ fans are anxious to see what happens to Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon‘s characters following season 3’s wild cliffhanger.

Hollywood Life rounded up all the details you need to know about the forthcoming season of TMS.

The Morning Show Season 4 Release Date

In April 2024, showrunner Charlotte Stoudt said at PaleyFest in Los Angeles that season 4 will premiere on Apple TV+ “after” the upcoming presidential election in November 2024, per Entertainment Tonight.

“The show will be out after the election,” Charlotte said, adding that the crew is currently writing the script for season 4. She also noted that they want to approach the storyline in “an interesting way without being predictive.”

Executive producer Mimi Leder also teased that season 4 will be different in terms of tone and its messaging. “What I would say is, last season was about what is the truth, and this could be about, who do you trust?'” she said.

It’s still unclear when the exact premiere date is for season 4.

What Is the Plot for Season 4 of The Morning Show?

The outlet also reported that this season will explore the presidential election, similarly to how it portrayed real-life events in prior seasons including the January 6, 2021, insurrection and the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade.

The Morning Show Season 4 Cast

In addition to Jennifer and Reese, returning cast members include Mark Duplass, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Billy Crudup, Greta Lee and several others.

What Happened in Season 3 of The Morning Show?

Season 3 ended with Alex turning on Jon Hamm‘s character, investor Paul Marks, and pitching the merger of UBA and their rival, NBN, to save the network. Paul was about to destroy the news division. As for Bradley, she turned herself into the FBI, confessing to aiding her brother get away with his involvement in the January 6 insurrection. Bradley deleted the footage she captured of her brother in the Capitol building assaulting a police officer.

Alex and Bradley’s careers and personal lives led to distance between them, but they ended season 3 on a positive note as Alex walked Bradley into the FBI building.