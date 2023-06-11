Naomi Watts Reveals She & Billy Crudup Are Hitched With 1st Wedding Photo: ‘We’re Hitched’

Congratulations are finally in order for Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup! The stunning Australian actress, 54, confirmed her marriage to the handsome American actor, 54, with a sweet wedding snap of the couple shared to her Instagram on Saturday, June 10. Standing on the steps of a courthouse with her arms wrapped around the husband, Naomi looked so in love, as she captioned the photo, “Hitched! 🕊️🪢♥️.”

The Goodnight Mommy star was a vision in her white lace Oscar de la Renta Sweetheart Water Lilly Guipure Dress. She held a gorgeous bouquet of flowers as she looked up at her handsome hubby, who was rocking a classic navy suit. The pair looked like a couple of teenagers in love!

The superstars were quickly congratulated by their A-list group of friends! “Yipeeeeeee!!!! Sending so much love!!,” Gwyneth Paltrow wrote on Naomi’s Instagram. Jennifer Coolidge chimed in, “Hooray!!! Just woke up to this !!!!!👏👏👏👏Congrats!!! 🎸🎸💋💋🍾🍾You two couldn’t look happier !!!XO” New wife herself Kate Bosworth added, “Awwww congrats to you sweet lovers, we are cheering for you 💛”

And Naomi’s ex Liev Schreiber, with whom she shares two sons, showed that the two are still co-parenting champs, as the actor posted, “Congratulations!!! Gorgeous!!!”

Just the day before, Naomi and Billy were photographed at the courthouse rocking gold wedding bands, which immediately made fans curious about their marital status, as they had already been keeping an eye on it after Naomi stepped out with a giant diamond sparkler in April!

It was around that time that Naomi played coy about the ring during her appearance on the Today show. Co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie couldn’t help but bring up the ring on air, but Naomi appeared to laugh off by simply replying, “Oh, the brain fog!”

The pair have been notoriously private much like that throughout their relationship. While they had confirmed their romance back in 2017 while filming Netflix’s psychosexual drama Gypsy together, they didn’t make their red carpet-debut until 2022 at the SAG Awards.

Billy had previously opened up about being so guarded with his personal life. “I try to make it a point of not commenting publicly one way or the other about my personal life,” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2018. “I don’t particularly see the advantage of people knowing too much about me if I’m constantly trying to trick them into thinking I’m someone else.”

The actor may have multiple reasons to be keep a low-profile with his love life, as he has been scrutinized over it in the past: he shares a 20-year-old son with ex Mary-Louise Parker, whom he reportedly left at seven months pregnant for actress Claire Danes. Meanwhile, Naomi and Liev, who split in 2016, share Sasha, 15, and Kai, 14.