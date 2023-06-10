Naomi Watts & Billy Crudup Spark Marriage Rumors By Wearing Matching Gold Bands: Photos

The actress and actor flashed smiles to cameras as they were photographed returning to their New York apartment this week.

Naomi Watts, 54, and Billy Crudup, 54, may be a married couple. The actress and actor, who confirmed their romance back in 2017, sparked marriage rumors when they were photographed arriving at their New York City apartment on Friday while wearing matching gold rings on their left hand ring fingers. They appeared relaxed and flashed smiles to cameras and onlookers as they rocked stylish outfits during the eye-catching outing.

Naomi wore an Oscar de la Renta Sweetheart Water Lilly Guipure Dress and held a bouquet of white flowers in her hand as her hair was down. She also wore beige-framed sunglasses and slip-on white shoes. Billy wore a dark blue blazer over a white collared shirt, dark blue pants, and black shoes. He also held a brown bag in one hand.

The lovebirds’ latest outing comes after Naomi skipped questions about her status while wearing a diamond ring on her left hand ring finger during an interview on the Today show. Co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie mentioned the ring and asked if she was engaged, but the blonde beauty jokingly blamed “brain fog” while avoiding an answer.

Naomi and Billy were first seen together while holding hands during a stroll in Tribeca, and confirmed their relationship while filming Netflix’s Gypsy together in 2017, but have maintained a very private life together. Their red carpet debut was at the SAG Awards in 2022 and in Apr. 2023, Naomi was seen walking around New York in a tan blazer over a black sweater and white collared shirt and jeans as she wore her diamond ring.

When speaking to Entertainment Tonight about why they keep their love life private, Billy said he doesn’t “see the advantage” of people knowing certain things about him. “I try to make it a point of not commenting publicly one way or the other about my personal life,” he told the outlet in 2018. “I don’t particularly see the advantage of people knowing too much about me if I’m constantly trying to trick them into thinking I’m someone else.”

Before Naomi sparked marriage rumors with Billy, she dated actor Liev Schrieber, with whom she shares children, Sasha, 15, and Kai, 14, for 11 years. They split in 2016. Billy previously dated Mary Louise Parker, with whom he shares son William, 19, and Claire Danes.

