Naomi Watts Sparks Speculation She’s Engaged To Billy Crudup With Diamond Ring: Photos

Are wedding bells in the cards for Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup?? The stunning Goodnight Mommy actress, 54, was seen walking in New York on Thursday, April 27, with what appeared to be a diamond ring on her left hand. She smiled for photographers and looked stylish while layering up in a tan oversized jacket over her black sweater and white button up shirt. The Mulholland Drive beauty accessorized with layered necklaces, sexy cat-eye sunglasses, and platform shoes for the outing. While her longtime boyfriend, fellow actor Billy Crudup was nowhere to be seen, the white gold diamond ring sent the rumor mill into overdrive — they’ve been dating nearly six years, since 2017. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for both actors, but has not yet received a response.

Naomi’s sighting comes just under a week after her ex Liev Schreiber, 55 announced he is welcoming a child with girlfriend Taylor Nielsen, 31. The Ray Donovan actor and Demolition star share two children, Alexander ‘Sasha’ 16, and, Kai, 14, and are known for their exceptionally friendly co-parenting relationship.

After their split in 2016, Naomi went on to meet Billy on the set of their Netflix drama series Gypsy, which debuted in 2017. They’ve kept their relationship on the DL, but finally made their red-carpet debut at the SAG Awards in 2022, nearly five years after they first began dating.

In May of 2018, Billy shared some insight on why the couple has kept their relationship private. “I try to make it a point of not commenting publicly one way or the other about my personal life,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I don’t particularly see the advantage of people knowing too much about me if I’m constantly trying to trick them into thinking I’m someone else.”

It was July of 2022 before Naomi finally used a term of endearment publicly for the dashing actor. “Happy Birthday my love,” she captioned a sweet selfie of the couple on Instagram.