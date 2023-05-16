Justin Long Seemingly Confirms He Married Kate Bosworth As He Calls Her His ‘Now-Wife’

Justin Long may have just casually admitted that he and Kate Bosworth are already married! The actor gushed about his “now-wife” in the May 9 episode of his podcast Life is Short with Justin Long. Justin was talking about when began falling in love with his Kate while filming Barbarian in Bulgaria. HollywoodLife has reached out for comment.

“I was there while I was like really falling in love with my now-wife,” he told guest Kyra Sedgwick. “She came to visit, and I had never been comfortable with… set visits. I like to separate the relationship… But, yeah, I loved having her there and we just had the most magical time.” He continued, “It helped me having her there. She’d help me with scenes. It was the best.”

Kate also hinted that she and Justin got married after wearing what appeared to look like a wedding band with her engagement ring in an Instagram Story video with Justin on May 15. This comes a month after the happy couple confirmed their engagement. They started dating in early 2022.

Justin wrote that Kate “said YES” to his proposal and also to being a guest on his podcast. “It felt like a leap to talk about something so personal so publicly but I’ve found that the scary things become much easier when you commit to the truth… and to a partner as loving and safe as Catherine Ann Bosworth,” he wrote on Instagram. “We named this podcast ‘Life is Short’ because it’s a dumb pun (I love dumb puns) but also because I liked saying it out loud and hearing the reminder to live each day as fully as possible. I feel eternally grateful that I found a partner who makes each day SO full, whose mere presence IS a reminder of the beauty and brevity of life, and who makes me laugh from the minute we wake up til the one I begrudgingly fall asleep. I cherish the days we’ve had and the ones to come.”

Kate revealed in the podcast interview that Justin proposed in a “very organic way” after they went to therapy. “We had just gone through this really hard thing and we had spoken to a therapist and we were trying to move through things at the time and she gave us a really great piece of advice which was: ‘Make sure that you’re pretty consistently asking the other what you need, or asking the other what they need,’” Kate said.

She continued, “I remember waking up not so many mornings after that therapy session and I looked at Justin and I said … I smiled at you, and I said, ‘What do you need?’ And he, like, really looked at me and he said, ‘To spend my life with you.’ And I smiled and I said, ‘Well, yeah, you have that. Oh my gosh, you have that,’ and he said, ‘No, I mean I really want to spend my life with you.’”