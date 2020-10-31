9 Stars Looking Completely Unrecognizable In Halloween Costumes: Heidi Klum & More

Some stars really take it to the next level with their Halloween costumes. These celebs, like Heidi Kum, underwent major transformations for their ensembles over the years!

For some people, Halloween is all about dressing sexy and looking good in an outfit you could never wear on any other day of the year. However, for others, including some celebrities, the holiday is more about getting the look JUST right — even if it means looking like a completely different person. With help from prosthetics, makeup and more, these stars really nailed their Halloween transformations.

You can’t talk about Halloween transformations without talking about Heidi Klum. Ever year, the America’s Got Talent judge hosts her own Halloween party and takes everything to a whole new level with her costumes. Heidi is obsessed with Halloween, and she completely transforms with her costumes. She’s had a number of amazing and downright shocking costumes over the years, including Jessica Rabbit, the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video, a human body, a butterfly, and more. Every year, we anxiously await what she comes up with.

Like Heidi, actor Colton Haynes loves to go all-out for Halloween. One year, he transformed into Urusla from The Little Mermaid for his holiday look. He wore insane prosthetics on his body and face to give him a fuller look. His face was also covered in purple and silver makeup, while his wig was spot-on. Colton has also gone as Miss Piggy and Princess Fiona, so he knows what it’s like to wear a fat suit!

LeBron James terrified us all when he dressed up as Pennywise the clown from IT in 2017. From the outfit to the makeup to the balloons, LeBron made sure we all had nightmares on Halloween. He posted a photo of his look to Instagram, and fans could not stop raving over what an amazing job he did with the costume

Katy Perry slayed as Hillary Clinton in 2016. The singer channeled her hero and donned Hill’s signature blonde ‘do, red pantsuit, and prosthetics. When Katy does Halloween, she does it 100 percent! She even had a friend dress as Bill Clinton for her night out, and they were the ultimate duo! Scroll through the gallery above to check out more photos of stars who underwent shocking transformations on Halloween.