Does Monica Lewinsky Have Children? Find Out if She Has Kids

Monica Lewinsky shares details about her personal life on her own terms. More than 20 years after her highly publicized affair was unveiled, the activist has dedicated her work to speaking out against cyberbullying. Additionally, she’s occasionally commented on her relationships, which has prompted many to speculate about her dating life and whether she has children of her own.

Learn what Monica has revealed about her personal life below.

Who Is Monica Lewinsky?

Most recognize Monica from her 1990s affair with former President Bill Clinton, which thrust the then-22-year-old Monica into the public eye. She and the politician engaged in a sexual affair from 1995 to 1997 while he was still married to his current wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Bill initially denied ever having “sexual relations” with Monica, but he was impeached by the House of Representatives on charges of perjury in 1998. However, he was acquitted on all charges by the Senate after a trial.

Decades later, Bill reflected on his actions in the 2020 documentary Hillary, which mainly focused on his wife’s career.

“It was awful what I did,” Bill conceded. He also said that he felt “terrible about the fact that Monica Lewinsky’s life was defined by [their affair], unfairly, I think. Over the years I have watched her trying to get a normal life back again. But you got to decide how to define normal.”

Is Monica Lewinsky Married?

Monica is not currently married. While speaking with Rolling Stone in February 2025, the California native acknowledged that she dates occasionally, noting she’s been in a few “relationships, situationships, all the things.”

“I’ve had connections with some extraordinary men. I’ve been really lucky,” she said. “Not lucky enough that it’s been with someone where it’s worked out at the right time. It just hasn’t.”

Does Monica Lewinsky Have Children?

No, Monica does not have any children at the moment. She once pointed out that she intended to start a family. According to The New York Times, Monica previously said, “I wanted a job, I wanted a husband, I wanted kids. I wanted to be treated normally.”

Monica Lewinsky’s Net Worth

Monica has worked as an activist for years, advocating against cyberbullying and offering support to others. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Monica has a net worth of $1.5 million.