Is Monica Lewinsky Married? Find Out if She Has a Husband Now

Monica Lewinsky has dedicated her life to advocating for change, specifically when it comes to cyberbullying. After being thrust into an unwanted spotlight in the 1990s, the California native has become an activist, though she initially tried to avoid the public eye. Nowadays, Monica is back in the spotlight, so many are wondering if she is married.

While opening up to PEOPLE in September 2021, Monica pointed out that she “earned a right to have [her] romantic life private,” adding that she has dated a few people. “Those relationships are very precious to me, even the one or two who turned out to be putzes. But I’ve learned a lot,” she noted.

Find out if Monica is married below.

Who Is Monica Lewinsky?

Monica is mostly known for her affair with former President Bill Clinton. The two engaged in a sexual relationship from 1995 to 1997. When they first got together, Bill was 49 years old, and Monica was 22, having met him while working as an intern in the White House. Meanwhile, Bill was married to his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

After the details of their affair became public knowledge, Bill initially denied ever having “sexual relations with that woman, Ms. Lewinsky,” though he was impeached in 1998 by the House of Representatives on charges of perjury. The Senate acquitted him on all charges after a three-week trial.

Is Monica Lewinsky Married?

No, Monica has not married, she pointed out while speaking with PEOPLE in September 2021.

“I do date. I’m not married yet,” she said at the time. “I don’t know if that will happen or not, and I’m more OK with that than I used to be.”

In February 2025, Monica told Rolling Stone a similar statement about her dating life, pointing out, “I date. I have relationships, situationships, all the things. I’ve had connections with some extraordinary men. I’ve been really lucky. Not lucky enough that it’s been with someone where it’s worked out at the right time. It just hasn’t.”

Does Monica Lewinsky Have Children?

Monica does not currently have children. Previously, she expressed a desire to start her own family. Per The New York Times, Monica once said, “I wanted a job, I wanted a husband, I wanted kids. I wanted to be treated normally.”

What Does Monica Lewinsky Do for Work Now?

Monica has expanded her portfolio since interning for the White House in the 1990s. For a while, she’s worked as an activist, and she previously developed her own handbag line. Later, she served as a co-producer on American Crime Story: Impeachment and an executive producer on the HBO doc 15 Minutes of Shame.