Monica Lewinsky’s Net Worth: How Much Money She has

Image Credit: Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Monica Lewinsky is back in the spotlight—literally—as she opens up about her past experiences on the Reclaimingpodcast. The 51-year-old recently spoke about the affair she had with former U.S. President Bill Clinton, who was married to Hillary Clinton at the time. The affair took place in the 1990s while Monica was a White House intern.

According to USA Today, she shared during the episode, “I fell in love with D.C. and the White House and the job and the environment and then, very unfortunately, I fell in love with my boss who was married and also the most powerful man in the world.” Monica added, “What followed was an inappropriate relationship that lasted for two years.”

She continued, per the outlet,“What I thought was happening in those two years in D.C. and what I thought this relationship was, I’ve come to understand it in different ways…I think that it was something where there were real emotions involved, but I think I believed that there was a future. I think I believed that I mattered a lot more than I did.”

Learn more about Monica below and how her career in the spotlight has contributed to her net worth.

Who Is Monica Lewinsky?

Monica was born on July 23, 1973, in San Francisco, California. While she is famously known for her affair with the former president between 1995 and 1997, she has since become an activist against bullying and is now a podcast host.

What Is Monica Lewinsky’s Net Worth?

Monica has a net worth of $1.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Monica Lewinsky Married?

No, Monica is not married. In a September 2021 interview with PEOPLE, she said, “I do date. I’m not married yet.” She added, “I don’t know if that will happen or not, and I’m more OK with that than I used to be.”

Does Monica Lewinsky Have Kids?

No, Monica does not have any children. According to The New York Times, she expressed, “I wanted a job, I wanted a husband, I wanted kids. I wanted to be treated normally.”