Hailey Baldwin, Sofia Richie & More Gorgeous Models Owning Summer In Sexy Bikinis

Supermodels like Hailey Baldwin have been slaying summer by spending as much time as possible in their swimsuits. From Miami to Los Angeles, these stars will rock a bikini just about anywhere.

Supermodels and bikinis go together like peanut butter and jelly. Seriously, try to think of a top model who hasn’t posed for a photoshoot or snapped a selfie while wearing a swimsuit. It’s impossible. Hailey Baldwin, Ashley Graham, and more stunning models practically live in their bathing suits – and now that it’s July, the frequency of their bikini shots on Instagram will only increase.

Hailey has been spotted wearing bikinis in public on multiple occasions. Her swimsuit style is always pretty simple with her typically opting for solid colors. In June 2017, she was spotted splashing around in the waves during a trip to Miami beach in a classic white bikini. She returned to the hotspot in Jan. 2018, this time in a pink bikini top that matched the rosy tone of her dyed hair.

Miami tends to attract plenty of models; not just Hailey. Sofia Richie joined boyfriend Scott Disick in the vacation destination in Sept. 2017. For the day in the sun, Sofia ditched her shirt to show off her red ruched bikini (and her toned abs). She paired the look with high-waisted black pants, a belt, silver layered necklaces and sunglasses.

I’ll admit that these pics give me some major FOMO. Why can’t we all hang out on beaches and ignore our real world responsibilities? Oh well. Head up to our gallery to escape into a summer trance of models and swimsuits as you imagine yourself on a yacht off the coast of Miami. Close enough, right?