Chrissy Teigen, Kendall Jenner & More Gorgeous Models Owning Summer In Sexy Bikinis

Hailey Baldwin Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Baldwin out and about, Miami Beach, USA - 12 Jun 2017 No Poland***No Austria***No Russia***No Italy***No Switzerland Kourtney Kardashian shows off her toned physique as she hits the waves in high-cut bikini in Miami with Hailey Baldwin
Puerto Vallarta, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* Chrissy Teigen is all smiles as she kicks back in Puerto Vallarta with her family during a holiday getaway. With beaches closed in LA, the couple took off to enjoy the holiday at a seaside resort. Chrissy who recently had her breast implants removed showed off her great figure in a cheeky floral print two piece as she hung around by their pool while John caught up on rest and took a little nap. Pictured: Chrissy Teigen BACKGRID USA 6 JULY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Bikini clad supermodels Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid prove why they're in demand as they look sexy riding jet skis in Miami. 04 Dec 2019 Pictured: Bella Hadid; Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA561736_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Bikini clad supermodel Kendall Jenner sips wine with fellow model Bella Hadid as sister Kourtney Kardashian joins the crew on the beach in Miami. 04 Dec 2019 Pictured: Kendall Jenner; Bella Hadid; Kourtney Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA561566_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Supermodels like Chrissy Teigen have been slaying summer by spending as much time as possible in their swimsuits. From Mexico to Miami these stars will rock a bikini just about anywhere.

Supermodels and bikinis go together like peanut butter and jelly. Seriously, try to think of a top model who hasn’t posed for a photoshoot or snapped a selfie while wearing a swimsuit. It’s impossible. Chrissy Teigen, Kendall Jenner,  and more stunning models practically live in their bathing suits – and now that it’s July, the frequency of their bikini shots on Instagram will only increase.

Chrissy Teigen showing off a red bikini while in Mexico. (Backgrid)

Chrissy rocked an incredible strapless red floral bikini during her July 4 holiday family vacation in Mexico. The brunette beauty recently opened up about getting breast implants when she was 20 and about her decision to get them out, which she did just a few weeks ago, and her recent swimsuit is the first one she’s worn in public since downsizing her chest area. She looked amazing as always and proved that she can rock a bikini top with or without extra assets!

Kendall looked equally as fabulous in her July 4 bikini. The runway gal looked like she was having a blast while spending the holiday wearing a bright blue bikini while hanging out on a boat with her BFF Fai Khadra. She couldn’t help but throw one arm up while posing in the boat in an Instagram photo and rocked a gleeful smile.

Other models have showed off swimsuits in America and beyond and their stylish choices always leave fans wanting to know where they can get them in their own sizes! From brightly colorful pieces to classic dark tones like black, our favorite models know how to rock them!

I’ll admit that these pics give me some major FOMO. Why can’t we all hang out on beaches and ignore our real world responsibilities? Oh well. Head up to our gallery to escape into a summer trance of models and swimsuits as you imagine yourself on a yacht off the coast of Miami. Close enough, right?