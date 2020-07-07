Chrissy Teigen, Kendall Jenner & More Gorgeous Models Owning Summer In Sexy Bikinis

Supermodels like Chrissy Teigen have been slaying summer by spending as much time as possible in their swimsuits. From Mexico to Miami these stars will rock a bikini just about anywhere.

Supermodels and bikinis go together like peanut butter and jelly. Seriously, try to think of a top model who hasn’t posed for a photoshoot or snapped a selfie while wearing a swimsuit. It’s impossible. Chrissy Teigen, Kendall Jenner, and more stunning models practically live in their bathing suits – and now that it’s July, the frequency of their bikini shots on Instagram will only increase.

Chrissy rocked an incredible strapless red floral bikini during her July 4 holiday family vacation in Mexico. The brunette beauty recently opened up about getting breast implants when she was 20 and about her decision to get them out, which she did just a few weeks ago, and her recent swimsuit is the first one she’s worn in public since downsizing her chest area. She looked amazing as always and proved that she can rock a bikini top with or without extra assets!

Kendall looked equally as fabulous in her July 4 bikini. The runway gal looked like she was having a blast while spending the holiday wearing a bright blue bikini while hanging out on a boat with her BFF Fai Khadra. She couldn’t help but throw one arm up while posing in the boat in an Instagram photo and rocked a gleeful smile.

Other models have showed off swimsuits in America and beyond and their stylish choices always leave fans wanting to know where they can get them in their own sizes! From brightly colorful pieces to classic dark tones like black, our favorite models know how to rock them!

I’ll admit that these pics give me some major FOMO. Why can’t we all hang out on beaches and ignore our real world responsibilities? Oh well. Head up to our gallery to escape into a summer trance of models and swimsuits as you imagine yourself on a yacht off the coast of Miami. Close enough, right?