Kendall Jenner Slays In Blue Bikini Over July 4th Weekend: See Pics Of More Stars In Red, White & Blue Bikinis

Kendall Jenner celebrated the Fourth of July weekend in patriotic style with a royal blue bikini. She spent the weekend having some fun in the sun on a boat with her pal.

Kendall Jenner, 24, showed off her love for America over Independence Day weekend with a fun adventure. The supermodel rocked a tiny blue bikini while lounging on a boat with her BFF Fai Khadra in one Instagram photo she posted. Kendall looked so relaxed with her shades on and her arm in the air as she lived her best life out on the water.

Kendall also took some time to watch an amazing fireworks display. She changed out of her royal blue bikini and into a backless black dress. She sat on top of her car so she could get a good look at the fireworks going off in the distance.

The supermodel went on a desert getaway for the Fourth of July weekend. In other photos she posted, Kendall stood on top of a massive rock. She also shared some of the beautiful scenery with her 133 million Instagram followers.

While she wasn’t in any pictures that Kendall posted, Kylie Jenner, 22, also joined Kendall and Fai on their weekend getaway. Kylie shared her own photos from their fun weekend, including ones of her in a gorgeous gold dress. Fai was in one of Kylie’s photos, confirming that the sisters spent the holiday weekend together. One person who appeared to not be there was Devin Booker, 23. Kendall and the NBA star have been spotted out together over the last few months, sparking romance speculation.

Kendall and Kylie just released their new Kendall x Kylie makeup collection for Kylie Cosmetics. This collection was the first one they’ve done together since Kylie started her cosmetics company. Kylie previously collaborated with her other sisters Kim Kardashian, 39, Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and Khloe Kardashian, 36. Kendall showed off the new collection in a series of sexy lingerie photos. She posted on social media, “Wearing KENDALL X KYLIE makeup collab and not much else.”