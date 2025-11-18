‘Moana’ Live-Action Movie: Watch Trailer, See Release Date, the Cast & More

Image Credit: ©Disney

We’re going to see how far Moana goes on the big screen again — but this time, she’ll be in live-action! Disney is releasing its latest version of Moana in 2026, starring Catherine Laga’aia in the titular role. And fans are ecstatic to see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reprise his role as Maui.

Catherine was just 17 when she was cast in the highly coveted role of Moana, according to a 2024 press release by the Walt Disney Company.

“My grandfather comes from Fa‘aala, Palauli, in Savai‘i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of ‘Upolu in Samoa,” Catherine said. “I’m honored to have an opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me.”

Her father, actor and writer Jay Laga‘aia, couldn’t help but gush over his excitement for his daughter’s major film role.

“My family and I are so pleased to share this news with the rest of the world,” Jay wrote via Instagram at the time. “My daughter Katie can finally share the news that she will be taking on the role of Moana in the live-action Disney movie alongside Dwayne Johnson and [producer] Lin-Manuel Miranda,” Jay captioned his post. “Also joining Laga‘aia and Johnson in the cast are Auckland, New Zealander John Tui as Moana’s father, Chief Tui; Samoan-New Zealand actor Frankie Adams as Moana’s mother, Sina; and Rena Owen, who hails from Bay of Islands, New Zealand, as the revered Gramma Tala. Congratulations to John Tui and his partner on his recent addition to their village too.”

Below, Hollywood Life has compiled all the details you need to know about the live-action version of Moana.

When Does the Moana Live-Action Movie Premiere?

The live-action Moana will premiere in theaters on July 10, 2026.

Will I Be Able to Stream Moana on Disney+?

Yes, but only after the theatrical release! The live-action movie will be in theaters first. As of now, fans can stream both Moana and Moana 2 on Disney+.

Who Is in the Moana Live-Action Cast?

As previously noted, Dwayne is reprising his lovable role as Maui, while Catherine is stepping into Moana’s shoes. They are accompanied by castmates John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Sina and Rena Owenas Gramma Tala.