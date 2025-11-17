Who Is Catherine Laga‘aia? 5 Things About the ‘Moana’ Live-Action Actress

Image Credit: Getty Images for AFI

Disney’s upcoming live-action Moana is starring a brand-new Moana, and her name is Catherine Laga‘aia! The rising teen actor will be singing the iconic “How Far I’ll Go” and share the screen with the original voice of Maui, Dwayne Johnson, in the 2026 movie. Since we all know who “The Rock” is, what about Catherine?

Catherine Laga‘aia Was 17 When She Got Cast as Moana

Catherine was 17 at the time her casting for Moana was announced in June 2024, according to the Walt Disney Company.

Catherine Laga‘aia Starred in The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

Per Catherine’s IMDb profile, she previously starred in three episodes of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart. She played the role of Young Candy.

Catherine’s Father Is a Star Wars Actor

Catherine is the daughter of actor and writer Jay Laga‘aia, who played Captain Typho in Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones and Episode III — Revenge of the Sith. He has also appeared in Daybreakers and is the creator of the series Jay’s Jungle.

After his daughter — whom he calls “Katie” — was cast as Moana, Jay took to Instagram to announce the big news.

“My family and I are so pleased to share this news with the rest of the world. My daughter Katie can finally share the news that she will be taking on the role of Moana in the live-action Disney movie alongside Dwayne Johnson and [producer] Lin-Manuel Miranda,” Jay captioned his post. “Also joining Laga‘aia and Johnson in the cast are Auckland, New Zealander John Tui as Moana’s father, Chief Tui; Samoan-New Zealand actor Frankie Adams as Moana’s mother, Sina; and Rena Owen, who hails from Bay of Islands, New Zealand, as the revered Gramma Tala. Congratulations to John Tui and his partner on his recent addition to their village too.”

Catherine Is of Samoan Descent

Per Disney’s press release about her casting, Catherine revealed that her family is of Samoan descent.

“My grandfather comes from Fa‘aala, Palauli, in Savai‘i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of ‘Upolu in Samoa,” she said. “I’m honored to have an opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me.”

Catherine Is From Sydney, Australia

Disney indicated in its 2024 casting announcement that Catherine is a Sydney, Australia, native.