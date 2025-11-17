‘Moana’ Live-Action Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Catherine Laga’aia & More

Image Credit: Disney; Getty Images

Less than a decade after the original animation made waves, Disney is releasing its live-action version of Moana next year! With a nearly all-new cast, the movie will explore the same plot as the 2016 film, and sees the return of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Maui. So, who else is a part of the ensemble?

Without further ado, get to know the main cast of Disney’s live-action Moana here!

Dwayne Johnson – Maui

Dwayne is stepping back into his iconic role as Maui, the playful character loosely based on the Polynesian mythological figure Māui. The animated character is best known for his memorable song “You’re Welcome” from the original 2016 movie.

As most fans already know, Dwayne is a pro wrestler-turned-movie star, whose roles include Get Smart, The Game Plan, San Andreas, Baywatch and the Jumanji films. Most recently, however, Dwayne has branched out to more dramatic roles, such as in The Smashing Machine.

Catherine Laga’aia – Moana

Catherine Laga’aia is a newcomer to the big screen! The teen was just 17 when she landed the role as the live-action Moana, and is an Australia native.

John Tui – Chief Tui

John Tui plays Moana’s father, Chief Tui, in the film and has been seen in various film and television roles over the years. He performed in minor and supporting roles in the movies Battleship, The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Hobbs & Shaw.

John is also recognized for his performances as Anubis “Doggie” Cruger in Power Rangers S.P.D. and as Daggeron in Power Rangers Mystic Force.

Frankie Adams – Sina

Frankie Adams is playing the role of Sina, Moana’s mother. The Samoan New Zealand actress has been seen in a handful of movies and TV series throughout her career so far, including Mortal Engines, Shortland Street, The Expanse, The Panthers and The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, which Catherine also starred in.

Rena Owen – Gramma Tala

Rena Owen is portraying Gramma Tala, Moana’s grandmother, and she is recognized for her memorable performances in Once Were Warriors and Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.