Minka Kelly’s Boyfriend: Everything To Know About Romance With Dan Reynolds & Her Past Loves

Minka Kelly has been living her best life as she goes from strength to strength with her new beau, Dan Reynolds. The Friday Night Lights star and the Imagine Dragons’ lead singer looked like a couple of teenagers in love on recent dates, dinners and PDA sessions. The lovebirds’ union comes after Minka has enjoyed a string of relationships with some of Hollywood’s hottest hunks. Let’s learn more about her exes, below.

Brian White

Before Minka hit it big with Friday Night Lights, Minka was modeling and getting bit roles in TV series like Entourage, Drake & Josh, and American Dreams, according to her IMDB. During this time, she was reportedly linked to actor Brian White of Ray Donovan fame. The pair dated around 2003. Brian later married and welcomed a daughter, per his Instagram.

Donald Faison

Donald Faison was in the midst of his Scrubs sitcom fame when he divorced his wife, Lisa Askey, in 2005. Shortly after, Donald was snapped with Minka at all sorts of Hollywood events. They reportedly only lasted a few years. Donald would go on to marry CaCee Cobb in 2012. On his Instagram, Donald loves to gush about his gorgeous wife.

Chris Evans

Following her romance with the Clueless star, Minka moved on to an Avenger! She briefly dated Chris Evans in 2007. However, that period kicked off their on-again/off-again relationship, which was rekindled in 2012 and a few other reported rendezvous, per People. Chris recently has been linked with actress Alba Batista after he surprised fans with a sweet Instagram post of the pair on Valentine’s Day.

John Mayer

In 2008, People reported Minka had broken up with John Mayer. The beauty and musician were linked for a short period and he has since gone on to date several other Hollywood stars. However, he keeps his Instagram posts about his performances on stage and not about his love life.

Derek Jeter

Minka and baseball legend Derek Jeter had a good run from 2008 to 2011. “They kept their relationship very, very quiet—there are no rumors of cheating, nothing, a source told E! at the time. ” The former Yankee star married model Hannah Davis in 2016 and he regularly shows off their gorgeous family on Instagram.

Taylor Kitsch

Minka and Taylor Kitsch starred together on Friday Night Lights. They previously weren’t linked until Minka spilled the tea in her memoir Tell Me Everything. “All the effort I might have invested in connecting consistently with the girls on the show went to Taylor,” she wrote. “So when my relationship with Taylor became toxic, I had no one to turn to. Life became very difficult both on and off set whenever we broke up.” Meanwhile, Taylor keeps his Instagram to posts about his career.

Jesse Williams

Rumors swirled in 2017 that Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams had been romantic with Minka after he split from his wife that year. While they were snapped together a few times, neither Jesse nor Minka ever confirmed that they were dating. The romance appeared to fizzle shortly after it started.

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah and Minka’s relationship was made public at the end of summer 2020. In May 2021, news broke that the two had split after less than one year together. They seemingly reconciled by June that year, which is when they were spotted in St. Barts, followed by a trip to New York City. Trevor and Minka officially went their separate ways in May 2022.