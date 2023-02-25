Minka Kelly, 42, Hugs BF Dan Reynolds, 35, On Romantic Date Night In LA: Photos

Minka Kelly, 42, and Dan Reynolds, 35, looked adorable together during their latest date night. The actress and Imagine Dragons member cozied up outside a restaurant in Los Angeles, CA on Thursday night and looked as happy as could be. As they wrapped their arms around each other, she flashed a big smile that was captured in photos taken during the romantic moment.

Minka wore a long plaid coat over a turtleneck and wide leg jeans during the outing. She also had her hair down and carried a black purse as she added heeled boots. Dan rocked and all black outfit that included a long-sleeved top, pants, and sneakers.

The couple’s recent date comes after they were seen linking arms at Los Angeles International Airport last Saturday. They both wore casual outfits that included jackets and pants and seemed engaged in conversation as they walked outside. The outing happened two months after they were seen passionately kissing during a lunch date at Millie’s Cafe in L.A., where they sat at an outdoor table.

The first time Minka and Dan were publicly seen together was back in Nov. and it sparked dating rumors right away. They took a stroll and held hands, looking smitten with each other. Their stylish outfits also got attention as she wore a tank top and leggings and he wore a T-shirt and shorts.

Minka and Dan’s romance seemed to start up shortly after they both became single. Minka dated Trevor Noah on and off from 2020 until May of last year and Dan split from his wife of a decade Aja Volkman in Sept. While announcing their split via Instagram, the former husband admitted to being “saddened” their marriage was coming to an end. “I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated,” he wrote. “Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”