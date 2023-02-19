Minka Kelly & BF Dan Reynolds Link Arms Arriving At LAX: Rare Photos

Minka Kelly, 42, and her boyfriend Dan Reynolds, 35, looked smitten with each other during their latest outing. The actress and Imagine Dragons singer, who first sparked romance rumors in Nov., linked their arms together as they smiled and walked out of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) this week. They also appeared to be in conversation as he held a bag.

Minka wore an opened green long-sleeved zip-up top over a white shirt, and matching green pants. She also wore white high-top sneakers and had her hair in a high bun. Dan looked equally as comfortable in dark blue jacket over a white top, black pants, white socks, and black and white Vans sneakers. He also rocked some facial hair.

It’s unclear why the lovebirds were at LAX, but their outing comes just under two months since they passionately kissed while on a lunch date at Millie’s Cafe in Los Angeles, CA. They also held hands, seemingly confirming their romance after dating rumors started making headlines. They sat at an outside table and engaged in conversation with each other as well.

Before he was spotted with Minka, Dan made headlines for splitting from his wife of a decade Aja Volkman in Sept. He announced the news in an Instagram statement. “I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated. Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”

Minka was also previously involved in a relationship that got public attention. She dated Trevor Noah on and off starting in 2020, but the pair broke up for good around May of last year. A source told PEOPLE that they had been “broken up for a while” at the time and Minka was happy to be single. “She is very happy. She’d rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy,” they said.