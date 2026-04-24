Mike Vrabel Net Worth & Salary: How Much Money the Patriots Coach Makes

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Mike Vrabel is one of the most prominent names in NFL leadership. The former linebacker turned head coach has built a reputation as a no-nonsense leader with a sharp mind when it comes to football. Naturally, fans are curious about how that success evens out financially off the field. From his reported salary to his overall net worth, keep reading to learn where Vrabel’s fortune stands today.

What Is Mike Vrabel’s Patriots Salary?

Vrabel has an estimated salary of $9.5 million with the Patriots, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

This estimate aligns with what established head coaches typically command, primarily those with a proven track record. Vrabel previously spent several seasons as head coach of the Tennessee Titans, where he earned praise for leading the team to several playoff appearances. He then returned to New England, where he once played and won three Super Bowls.

What Is Mike Vrabel’s Net Worth?

Vrabel currently boasts an estimated net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Before stepping into coaching, Vrabel had a successful run as a linebacker, playing 14 seasons in the NFL with teams including the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, and Kansas City Chiefs. His time with the Patriots was particularly lucrative, both financially and in terms of legacy, as he became a key contributor to the team’s early-2000s dynasty.

How Much Money Does an NFL Coach Make?

NFL coaching salaries vary widely depending on experience, success and market demand. Entry-level or assistant coaches can reportedly earn a few hundred thousand dollars annually, while top-tier head coaches often make between $5 million and $15 million per year, at least.

Elite names such as Bill Belichick and Andy Reid have reportedly earned salaries at the top of that range. Vrabel’s estimated salary sets him comfortably in the upper-middle tier of income.

Is Mike Vrabel Married?

Yes, Vrabel is married. He has been with his wife, Jennifer “Jen” Vrabel, since they first met in college, yet the couple has maintained a relatively private personal life despite his high-profile career.

Does Mike Vrabel Have Kids?

Vrabel and his wife share two sons, Tyler and Carter. Both have followed in their father’s athletic footsteps to some degree, particularly Tyler, who played college football.