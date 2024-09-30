Who Won the Mets Vs. Braves Double Header Game Today? Final Scores

Image Credit: MLB Photos via Getty Images

The New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves went head to head again today during a doubleheader. Thanks to the impact of Hurricane Helene last week, Georgia was ravaged by the storm, and the teams’ final two games were rescheduled for Monday, September 30. Fans of both teams have nervously awaited today’s back-to-back games because the Mets and the Braves have been tied in the National League East.

Find out where to watch the Mets vs. Braves games today and see the scores from both games.

Where to Watch the Mets vs. Braves Games

Both games today can be seen on SNY’s channel for Cable users. For anyone looking to stream the games, fans can watch the Mets take on the Braves on the SNY app.

Who Won the First Mets vs. Braves Game Today?

The first game of the doubleheader began at 1:10 p.m. ET from Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

During the first seven innings of the game, the Braves had the lead. The team scored three runs within the first few innings, while the Mets initially struggled to score. However, by the eighth inning, the Mets were able to get the bases loaded, and they took the lead. The score in the eighth inning was 6-4. However, the Braves managed to turn the tide, and they took the lead by 7-6 by the bottom of the eighth.

At the top of the ninth inning, Francisco Lindor scored a home run, and the Mets took the lead by 8-7.

The New York Mets won the first game of the day against the Braves, securing a spot in the Wild Card Series.

Who Won the Second Mets vs. Braves Game Today?

The second game began 4:40 p.m. ET at Truist Park in Atlanta. By the third inning, the Braves scored a run, making the score 1-0.

By the bottom of the ninth, the Braves led by 3-0, and the game ended with the Braves winning.

Who Will Be in the MLB Playoffs?

There’s no telling who will be in the 2024 playoffs yet. However, the NL East Wildcard has become a nail biter for all baseball fans. As New York fans know, if the Mets win one of the two games against the Braves, they’d secure a Wild Card Series spot. If they lose both Braves games, the Mets’ season would end.

For Atlanta’s part, the Braves would secure a Wild Card Series spot if they win just one out of both Mets games.