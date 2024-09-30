Who Won the Mets Vs. Braves Double Header Game Today? Final Scores

The New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves had to rescheduled their final two games of the season due to Hurricane Helene. Find out who won both games on September 30.

September 30, 2024 7:15PM EDT
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 30: Tylor Megill #38 of the New York Mets reacts after fielding the ball for an out in the fifth inning during the game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Monday, September 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
The New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves went head to head again today during a doubleheader. Thanks to the impact of Hurricane Helene last week, Georgia was ravaged by the storm, and the teams’ final two games were rescheduled for Monday, September 30. Fans of both teams have nervously awaited today’s back-to-back games because the Mets and the Braves have been tied in the National League East.

Find out where to watch the Mets vs. Braves games today and see the scores from both games.

Ramón Laureano #18 of Atlanta Braves celebrates after hitting a home run in the sixth inning during game one of a double header against the New York Mets at Truist Park on September 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)
Where to Watch the Mets vs. Braves Games

Both games today can be seen on SNY’s channel for Cable users. For anyone looking to stream the games, fans can watch the Mets take on the Braves on the SNY app.

Who Won the First Mets vs. Braves Game Today?

The first game of the doubleheader began at 1:10 p.m. ET from Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

During the first seven innings of the game, the Braves had the lead. The team scored three runs within the first few innings, while the Mets initially struggled to score. However, by the eighth inning, the Mets were able to get the bases loaded, and they took the lead. The score in the eighth inning was 6-4. However, the Braves managed to turn the tide, and they took the lead by 7-6 by the bottom of the eighth.

At the top of the ninth inning, Francisco Lindor scored a home run, and the Mets took the lead by 8-7.

The New York Mets won the first game of the day against the Braves, securing a spot in the Wild Card Series.

Who Won the Second Mets vs. Braves Game Today?

The second game began 4:40 p.m. ET at Truist Park in Atlanta. By the third inning, the Braves scored a run, making the score 1-0.

By the bottom of the ninth, the Braves led by 3-0, and the game ended with the Braves winning.

Who Will Be in the MLB Playoffs?

There’s no telling who will be in the 2024 playoffs yet. However, the NL East Wildcard has become a nail biter for all baseball fans. As New York fans know, if the Mets win one of the two games against the Braves, they’d secure a Wild Card Series spot. If they lose both Braves games, the Mets’ season would end.

For Atlanta’s part, the Braves would secure a Wild Card Series spot if they win just one out of both Mets games.