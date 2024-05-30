Jorge Lopez Slams NY Mets as the ‘Worst Team’ in the ‘Whole F**king MLB’ After Throwing Glove at Game

Image Credit: Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Jorge Lopez didn’t hold back when he was talking about his feelings about playing for the New York Mets in a postgame interview on Wednesday, May 29. After being ejected from the game, the pitcher, 31, threw his glove over the protective netting into the stands, as he walked off the field. In a post-game interview, he disparaged his team when asked about the incident.

Jorge was ejected from the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the top of the 8th inning. After the third-base umpire tossed him out of the game, the pitcher walked towards the dugout, before taking his glove off and throwing it into the crowd. The Mets lost 10-3, and their record is 22-33 for the season.

Just an overall hilarious sequence of events Jorge Lopez allows an absolute tank to Shohei Ohtani Then gets tossed by the THIRD BASE UMPIRE arguing a check swing that was clearly the correct call And then he proceeds to toss his GLOVE into the standspic.twitter.com/BkB8C0U7AS — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) May 29, 2024

After the game, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said that Jorge’s behavior was “not acceptable.” In a post-game interview, Jorge was asked about the manager’s comments and if he regretted the incident, which was when he roasted the Mets. “No. I don’t regret it. I think I’ve been looking [like] the worst team probably in the whole f**king MLB. So whatever happens happens,” he said. “I’ll be tomorrow here [sic]. If they want me, whatever they want to do. I’m going to keep doing this thing. I’m healthy.”

Jorge López called the Mets "the worst team in probably the whole fucking MLB" pic.twitter.com/ezAsHH0rb6 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 30, 2024

Jorge reiterated that he was ready to keep playing if the Mets would have him. “I’m ready to come back tomorrow. If they want me to be here, I’ll be here,” he said. Still, it looks like the Mets are looking to cut Jorge from the team. A source told MLB.com that they had decided to designate the reliever for assignment.

After his initial comment, some people were unsure whether Jorge had referred to the Mets as “the worst team” or himself as “the worst teammate.” When asked to clarify his statement, the reporter gave him a chance to speak further about his statement about being on “the worst team,” and Jorge simply replied, “yeah, probably. It look like.”