Melania Trump’s Parents: Who Are the First Lady’s Mother & Father?

Discover more about the family of the former model from Slovenia here.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
March 5, 2025 5:47PM EST
Melania Trump's Parents: Who Are Her Mother & Father?
Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Melania Knauss Trump, the First Lady of the United States, has captured public attention not only for her role in the White House during both of Donald Trump‘s presidential terms but also for her career as a former model. While much is known about her time in the public eye, her family background has sparked significant curiosity.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Former first lady Melania Trump arrives on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 18: Former first lady Melania Trump arrives on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Find out more about Melania’s background, her family, and her relationship with Donald below.

Where Is Melania Trump From?

Melania, originally named Melanija Knavs, was born on April 26, 1970, in Novo Mesto, Slovenia. She is the first First Lady of the United States to be a naturalized citizen.

Who Are Melania Trump’s Parents?

Melania’s parents are Viktor and Amalija Knavs. Her father is currently 80 years old, while her mother passed away in January 2024 at the age of 78 following a battle with an undisclosed illness.

Melania, who has an older sister, Ines, born in 1968, and a half-brother, Denis Cigelnjak, from her father’s previous relationship (whom he does not acknowledge, according to GQ), has spoken highly of her parents and her upbringing on several occasions, including during the 2016 Republican National Convention.

“I was born in Slovenia, a small, beautiful and then-Communist country in Central Europe. My sister Ines, who is an incredible woman and a friend, and I were raised by my wonderful parents. My elegant and hard-working mother Amalija introduced me to fashion and beauty. My father Viktor instilled in me a passion for business and travel.”

Viktor worked as a chauffeur, as reported by The New York Times, before becoming a traveling car salesman for a state-owned car company. He later opened his own bicycle and car parts shop in Ljubljana, as noted by GQ. Amalija worked as a patternmaker at the state textile factory, Jutranjka, from 1964 until her retirement in 1997, according to The New Yorker.

In 2018, Melania’s parents became U.S. citizens, and they spent time living with her in New York, Washington D.C., and Florida.

How Long Have Melania and Donald Trump Been Married?

Melania, 54, married Donald, 78, on January 22, 2005, meaning they have now been married for 20 years.

Their journey began in 1998 when Paolo Zampolli, a former modeling agent, hosted a New York Fashion Week party that both Melania, then known as Melania Knauss, and Donald attended. They soon began dating, and in 2004, Donald proposed to Melania at the Met Gala. The following year, they married in a ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, with the celebration continuing at a reception held at Donald’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

How Many Kids Does Melania Trump Have?

Melania and Donald have one child together, a son named Barron Trump, whom they welcomed on March 20, 2006. However, Donald has four other children—Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka, and Tiffany—from his previous marriages to Ivana Trump and Marla Maples.

After Melania’s marriage to Donald and the birth of their son, her parents, Viktor and Amalija, permanently moved to the United States.

Barron Trump arrives to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Barron Trump, alongside Viktor Knavs (L), arrives to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla / POOL / AFP)