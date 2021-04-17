Meghan Markle: Why She’s Not Attending Prince Philip’s Funeral

Prince Harry’s pregnant wife Meghan Markle did not fly to the U.K. for the funeral of Prince Philip, after he passed away at 99. Here’s why.

Meghan Markle will not be among the small group of royal family members in attendance at Prince Philip‘s funeral at St. George’s Chapel on April 17. The 39-year-old actress, who is currently pregnant with her second child with husband Prince Harry, 36, will remain at home in California. A rep for the couple confirmed to HollywoodLife that Harry would travel to his home country to mourn the loss of his grandfather, who sadly passed away at the age of 99.

Why isn’t Meghan Markle attending Prince Philip’s funeral?

Meghan is expecting her second child — a baby girl — this summer, and did not receive clearance from her doctor to fly overseas, let alone during a pandemic. “I can confirm that the Duke of Sussex will be attending his grandfather’s funeral and will be following COVID-19 protocols for travel to and from the U.K. as well as during his time in the country,” Meghan and Harry’s rep told HL. “The Duchess has made every effort to travel alongside the Duke, but unfortunately, she did not receive medical clearance from her physician.”

The news comes a few days after the couple honored the Duke of Edinburgh, who died just one month before his 100th birthday on April 9, with a message on their official Archewell website. “In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh,” the tribute read. “Thank you for your service, you will be greatly missed.” Harry’s trip to the U.K. will be his first since his groundbreaking interview with Oprah, and he will be reunited with his brother Prince William amid their reported feud.

The funeral guest list will be limited to 30 people under U.K. government guidelines due to COVID, according to BBC, so it’s expected that most attendees will be immediate family members, including Philip’s wife of 73 years, Queen Elizabeth II, 94, his children, and grandchildren. Buckingham Palace has yet to officially confirm the service details, but the queen is expected to spend the eight days leading up to it in mourning and will not carry out any royal duties until after the service is complete.