Why Was Megan Moroney Missing From the 2026 ACM Awards? Absence Explained

Megan Moroney is at the top of her game. Weeks before she embarks on the Cloud 9 Tour, the “Am I Okay?” artist was nominated for multiple Academy of Country Music Awards, otherwise known as the ACMs. However, Megan was noticeably absent from the May 17 awards show, and country music fans want to know the reason for her absence.

Here is what Megan said about skipping out on the 2026 ACM Awards.

Was Megan Moroney Nominated for any ACM Awards?

Megan was the most nominated artist of the night, with a whopping total of nine nods. She was up for Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Single of the Year, Visual Media of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year, to name a few.

Megan Moroney’s ACM Awards Absence: The Reason She Skipped

Megan missed the 2026 ACMs because she is out of the country for her best friend’s wedding. Not only is she attending the special occasion, but Megan is also her friend’s maid of honor, she explained in an Instagram Stories note posted on May 17.

“I’m honored to be nominated tonight at @acmawards & I’m rooting on all my friends from afar!” Megan wrote in her Instagram Story note. “I’m out of the country this week on MOH duty to get my best friend married. I [heart] you guys and can’t wait to see y’all in Columbus! Counting down the days.”

Megan added at the end of her message, “i [love] you guys & can’t wait to see y’all in columbus!” she wrote. “counting down the days :)”

Has Megan Moroney Ever Been Nominated for an ACM Award?

Yes! Megan has been nominated quite a few times at the ACM Awards. She took home the New Female Artist of the Year Award in 2023, and she’s been nominated for multiple categories over the past few years. So, the 2026 ceremony wasn’t the singer’s first rodeo.

Did Megan Moroney Win Any 2026 ACM Awards?

No. Despite being nominated in several categories, Megan did not win any awards this year.