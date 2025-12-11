Megan Moroney Tour 2026: How to Get Tickets, Their Prices, Concert Dates & More

Image Credit: WireImage

Megan Moroney is gearing up for another huge year on the road with her 2026 Cloud 9 Tour, expanding her live shows following a major year of chart success and growing recognition in country music. As anticipation builds for the upcoming dates, fans are looking for details on ticket availability, price ranges and the cities included in the new run

Below, find everything to know about Moroney’s 2026 tour, including how to get tickets, expected pricing and the cities she’s set to visit.

When Does Megan Moroney’s 2026 Tour Start?

Moroney’s Cloud 9 Tour begins on May 29, 2026, with the first show taking place in Columbus, Ohio, at the Schottenstein Center.

How Much Are Tickets for Megan Moroney’s Tour?

Ticket prices for Moroney’s Cloud 9 Tour vary by city and venue, but early listings on major ticketing sites show a general range from around $40–$150 for standard seats. Floor and premium seating — including VIP or upgraded fan experiences — may run higher, depending on availability and demand.

How to Get Megan Moroney Tour Tickets

Tickets for Moroney’s Cloud 9 Tour can be purchased through her official website, Ticketmaster, and verified ticketing partners. Fans can also find resale options through reputable platforms that offer verified tickets. Signing up for Megan’s email list or fan club may provide early access notifications and presale opportunities.

What Cities Is Megan Moroney Playing in on Tour?

Moroney’s Cloud 9 Tour will take her through a wide range of major cities across the U.S. and Europe in 2026, beginning in late May and continuing through early fall. The full schedule includes the following dates and locations:

North America

May 29 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

May 30 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

June 2 — Chicago, IL — United Center

June 5 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

June 6 — Greensboro, NC — First Horizon Coliseum

June 8 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

June 12 — Louisville, KY — KFC Yum! Center

June 13 — St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center

June 16 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena

June 18 — Milwaukee, WI — Summerfest

June 19 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena

June 20 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

July 7 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

July 9 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

July 10 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

July 11 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena

July 14 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

July 16 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

July 17 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena

July 18 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena

July 24 — Monticello, IA — Great Jones County Fair

July 25 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

July 26 — Lincoln, NE — Pinnacle Bank Arena

July 28 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

August 1 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

August 2 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

August 5 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

August 7 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

August 11 — Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena

August 14 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

August 15 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

August 16 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center

August 18 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

August 21 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

Europe