Megan Moroney Tour 2026: How to Get Tickets, Their Prices, Concert Dates & More

Megan Moroney is gearing up for another huge year on the road with her 2026 Cloud 9 Tour, expanding her live shows following a major year of chart success and growing recognition in country music. As anticipation builds for the upcoming dates, fans are looking for details on ticket availability, price ranges and the cities included in the new run
Below, find everything to know about Moroney’s 2026 tour, including how to get tickets, expected pricing and the cities she’s set to visit.
When Does Megan Moroney’s 2026 Tour Start?
Moroney’s Cloud 9 Tour begins on May 29, 2026, with the first show taking place in Columbus, Ohio, at the Schottenstein Center.
How Much Are Tickets for Megan Moroney’s Tour?
Ticket prices for Moroney’s Cloud 9 Tour vary by city and venue, but early listings on major ticketing sites show a general range from around $40–$150 for standard seats. Floor and premium seating — including VIP or upgraded fan experiences — may run higher, depending on availability and demand.
How to Get Megan Moroney Tour Tickets
Tickets for Moroney’s Cloud 9 Tour can be purchased through her official website, Ticketmaster, and verified ticketing partners. Fans can also find resale options through reputable platforms that offer verified tickets. Signing up for Megan’s email list or fan club may provide early access notifications and presale opportunities.
What Cities Is Megan Moroney Playing in on Tour?
Moroney’s Cloud 9 Tour will take her through a wide range of major cities across the U.S. and Europe in 2026, beginning in late May and continuing through early fall. The full schedule includes the following dates and locations:
North America
-
May 29 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center
-
May 30 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
-
June 2 — Chicago, IL — United Center
-
June 5 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
-
June 6 — Greensboro, NC — First Horizon Coliseum
-
June 8 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
-
June 12 — Louisville, KY — KFC Yum! Center
-
June 13 — St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center
-
June 16 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena
-
June 18 — Milwaukee, WI — Summerfest
-
June 19 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena
-
June 20 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
-
July 7 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
-
July 9 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
-
July 10 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center
-
July 11 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena
-
July 14 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
-
July 16 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center
-
July 17 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena
-
July 18 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena
-
July 24 — Monticello, IA — Great Jones County Fair
-
July 25 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
-
July 26 — Lincoln, NE — Pinnacle Bank Arena
-
July 28 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
-
August 1 — Portland, OR — Moda Center
-
August 2 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
-
August 5 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
-
August 7 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena
-
August 11 — Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena
-
August 14 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
-
August 15 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center
-
August 16 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center
-
August 18 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
-
August 21 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena
Europe
-
September 13 — Oslo, Norway — Sentrum Scene
-
September 15 — Stockholm, Sweden — Annexet
-
September 18 — Cologne, Germany — Carlswerk Victoria
-
September 19 — Tilburg, Netherlands — 013 Poppodium
-
September 21 — Paris, France — Le Trianon
-
September 23 — London, UK — Eventim Apollo
-
September 26 — Manchester, UK — O2 Apollo Manchester
-
September 27 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy Glasgow
-
October 1 — Belfast, UK — SSE Arena Belfast