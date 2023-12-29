Megan Moroney: 5 Things to Know About the Rising Country Singer

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Megan Moroney is one of the many rising stars within the country music world. The Savannah, Georgia native is set to perform during New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on CBS alongside country icons including Trace Adkins, Blake Shelton, Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce, rumored love interest Morgan Wallen, and many more.

In an October 2022 interview, the blonde bombshell opened up about her runaway hit “Tennessee Orange,” and how it catapulted her to stardom. “I don’t think I realized how special the song would be,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “It was one of those things where I’d worked on for so long and I didn’t know if it was good or not. Then we decided last minute when we got the opportunity from Spotify to put it out. And it’s crazy. I’m new to all of this. But I’m like, this is cool.”

Ahead of Megan’s appearance at the big New Year’s Eve celebration, get to know more about Megan here!

Megan Released Her Debut Album in May

Megan began working on her career in country music in 2020, after graduating from the University of Georgia. She released her debut single “Wonder” in February 2021. She followed that up with the Pistol Made of Roses EP in 2022, but her song “Tennessee Orange,” which dropped that September was her breakout hit. In May, Megan released her first full-length album Lucky, which contains “Tennessee Orange.” She also released a deluxe edition of the album in September.

Megan opened up about choosing the songs for her debut record in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife back in May. “I wanted each song to make you feel a different way, so on the track list there’s no two songs that make you feel the same way,” she said. “I love storytelling and that’s what I love about songwriting, is that you can feel all the things. So, I wanted it to be 13 songs that just made you feel differently.”

She Started Working With Big Artists in College

The “I’m Not Pretty” singer-songwriter was a music business major in college and moved to Nashville to begin her career after graduation. Despite not releasing songs of her own until after graduation, the building blocks for her career were there in college. She revealed in an interview with People that she performed cover songs to open for Jon Langston at a concert in college, and country singer Chase Rice saw the concert. She said the “Eyes On You” singer invited her to open, and she wrote her first song. Besides Chase, she also interned with Sugarland star Kristian Bush as part of her music business degree.

She Was Rumored to be Dating Morgan Wallen

Shortly after making a splash, dating rumors swirled that linked Megan to another country star: Morgan Wallen. In the promo artwork for the song, she was wearing a t-shirt for the University of Tennessee’s Volunteers team, which Morgan is also a fan of. On Instagram, people began to speculate that the shirt belonged to the “Last Night” singer, especially after some flirty comments. She later confirmed that it was actually his.

After sparking rumors, Megan admitted that it made her “really uncomfortable” in an interview with People. “I’m not the kind of person that likes to talk about things like that,” she explained. “All my songs are about people. ‘Tennessee Orange’ is a very nice song, but if I told people who it’s about, then they would ask me who ‘Sleep on My Side’ is about. I can’t tell you that because it’s not a nice song!”

She’s Already Won Country Music Awards

While this is the first time that Megan has been nominated for a CMA Award, she won her first major award back in April. She won the Female Breakthrough of the Year award at the CMT Music Awards with her tune “Tennessee Orange.”

She Was in a Sorority in College

While she was in college, Megan was also a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. She revealed that her sorority was actually at the root of her country music career, as it was that first concert she performed at. “I was in a sorority — I was a Kappa Delta — and we had a philanthropy event where we hired Jon Langston to come play, but we used all of our budget on him, so we didn’t have money for an opener,” she told People. “I guess [Chase Rice] saw that if he added me to the bill, I would sell tickets because all these sorority girls would come.”