Megan Moroney & Kylie Morgan Rock The Same Dress To CMT Awards & Insist They’re Both ‘Queens’

Megan Moroney and Kylie Morgan showed up to the 2023 CMT Music Awards red carpet in the same dress. Both rising country stars wore strapless green dresses to the award show on April 2, and they both paired them with strappy green shoes to match. However, there’s no bad feelings about the matching looks. Megan took to her Instagram Story after the show to share a photo of herself and Kylie posing together with the caption, “2 QUEENS IDC.” Kylie reposted the image on her own page and wrote, “A green dress has never felt more right lol so freakin proud of you! To my Barbie doll, love your bratz doll!”

It was a big night at the CMT Awards for both Megan and Kylie, who were both recognized as breakthrough artists at the show. Both ladies were nominated in the Breakthrough Female Video of the Year category, with Megan taking home the honor for her song “Tennessee Orange.” Plus, they Megan had the chance to perform on the show as part of the Ram Trucks Side Stage series. Megan sang part of “Tennessee Orange” during her moment the side stage.

In May, Megan will be releasing her debut album, Lucky. She’ll also be supporting the album with a headlining tour beginning in September. Before that, though, she’ll be opening for Brooks & Dunn on tour, while also playing the festival circuit this summer. Meanwhile, Kylie kicks off her first headlining tour in April, with dates around the country throughout the month. She’s also scheduled to play at a number of festivals during the summer 2023 season.

The 2023 CMT Awards took place in Austin, Texas on April 2. The event was hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown and featured performances from some of the biggest stars in country music. Some of the other artists to take the stage included Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Tyler Hubbard and more.