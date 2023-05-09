Morgan Wallen’s Girlfriend: The Mother Of His Child, Megan Moroney Dating Rumors & More

Morgan Wallen is a country star famous for hits like

He began his career on ‘The Voice.’

Morgan has one child with ex KT Smith.

He is currently rumored to be dating Megan Moroney.

Morgan Wallen‘s career has been punctuated by success and controversy. The country singer, 29, burst onto the scene in 2014 with an appearance on The Voice and has since earned mainstream success as a hitmaker alongside many of country’s best. A controversy over his use of a racist epithet put him in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons in 2021 — he was even removed from the ACM Awards at the time. And though the backlash over the incident was fierce, it didn’t seem to harm the singer’s popularity in the long term.

Now, he’s gearing up to perform at the big show on Thursday, May 11, along with country great Dolly Parton, among others. Offstage, Morgan has had some high profile (and apparently sometimes tumultuous) relationships. Here’s what to know about his romances with the mother of his child, his rumored romance with Megan Moroney, and more.

Megan Moroney

Morgan is currently rumored to be dating fellow country star Megan Moroney. The duo sparked romance rumors when she wore an orange Tennessee Volunteers shirt for the art for her single “Tennessee Orange.” Social media fans and investigators then made the leap, pointing out that Morgan had worn a similar shirt. They engaged in an Instagram flirtation when Morgan commented on a Megan post in the same shirt, per Nicki Swift, asking if they’d ever figured out “whose shirt this is.”

“It’s mine now,” she wrote, seemingly confirming a romantic interest. When asked in November 2022 in an episode of Sirius XM’s The Highway, she fessed up that it was Morgan’s. “I mean, it is his shirt she said, adding, “But it’s just a shirt.” when asked if she had a boyfriend, she simply responded, “That’s a great question.”

Paige Lorenz

Paige Lorenz and Morgan made their relationship IG official in February of 2022, per PEOPLE. “i love you! and am so proud of you. @morganwallen,” she wrote along with a pic of the former couple hugging and snuggling up backstage. However, influencer Paige and her country star ex weren’t meant to be. According to Screenrant, they broke up shortly thereafter, just weeks later in February of 2022. Paige infamously previously dated Armie Hammer.

KT Smith

Morgan’s relationship with KT Smith appears to have been anything but ideal. According to Nicki Swift, the blonde beauty and the country sensation met on Snapchat years ago and were engaged within months. They broke off their engagement but still dated for several years, even living together. “But that third year was rocky, ” she wrote on her blog The Backstory in 2021. “The kind of toxic, trauma bond you hear about on TikTok. We were off and on the third year, still talking 24/7 and seeing each other every time he was in town and I would still go on the road with him. But being thrown into the spotlight at such a young age is obviously going to come with some bad decisions. He wasn’t the most faithful.”

That relationship, however tumultuous, resulted in Morgan’s only child to date. “Obviously, at the end of the relationship, I got pregnant,” she wrote. According to PEOPLE, Morgan claims they broke up before their son, Indie Wallen, was conceived and born, but “obviously we still saw each other some.” Little Indie entered the world on July 10, 2020.

He also told the outlet that he was grateful to be co-parenting “with someone I care about. We’re doing our best to figure it out, just trying to do the best we can with the situation,” he explained at the time. “I mean, many people have been in this situation before — having a kid with someone you’re not with — but knowing that doesn’t make it any easier.”