Paige Lorenze: 5 Things To Know About Morgan Wallen’s GF Who Also Dated Armie Hammer

The former skier and fashion entrepreneur posted a sweet photo of herself cuddling up to country singer Morgan Wallen. Find out more about her here!

Morgan Wallen is in love. The 28-year-old singer’s girlfriend Paige Lorenze, 24, gushed about her boyfriend on Instagram on Friday February 11. The controversial country singer‘s new relationship came almost two years after Morgan and his ex Katie Smith had their first child together (the two had broken up before their son was born). Now Morgan seems like he’s smitten with Paige. Here are five things you need to know about the singer’s new girlfriend!

1. Paige has a clothing line that helps farmer’s union workers.

While Paige has had an incredibly diverse career, the model has shown off both her business-minded and charitable nature with her amazing line of clothes Dairy Girl. Paige sells t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and phone cases that spread a love of, well, dairy. While the merch is definitely fun and cute for anyone who’s highlight of their morning is a glass of milk, the clothing is also all for a good cause. The Dairy Girls Instagram explains that “2$ from each order will go to New England Farmers Union which works to protect the economic well-being and quality of life of family farmers.”

2. She went Instagram official with Morgan right before Valentine’s Day.

Paige declared her love for the Dangerous singer in a series of photos on her Instagram Story on Thursday February 10. While Morgan was in New York City to play at Madison Square Garden, Paige posted a photo of herself cuddling up to him. “I love you! and am so proud of you,” she wrote along with the post. She also posted a video of one of Morgan’s songs during the concert.

3. She was with Armie Hammer for four months.

Morgan isn’t the first famous boyfriend that Paige has had. She also had a brief fling with controversial Call Me By Your Name star Armie Hammer, 35. In wake of the many scandals that surrounded Armie, including rape allegations and accusations of cannibalistic fantasies, Paige opened up about her time with the actor in a January 2021 interview with DailyMail. She likened their “deeply traumatic” relationship to the popular 50 Shades of Grey series due to their regular BDSM practices.

Paige called out her ex as more reports came out against him, but she also urged him to seek help. “He really thought that his fantasies were normal behavior in the BDSM, non-normative, sexual kink community. I thought that this is what it was. I thought I was safe,” she said. “But any man who is fantasizing about crushing bones, eating them, having sex with female limp bodies is a danger to all women.”

4. She was a pro ski racer.

While she retired years ago, Paige was a professional ski racer for the Burke Mountain Academy from 2014 to 2016, and competed in many events during her time on the slopes, according to FIS Ski. While she may not be a pro anymore, Paige still loves the snow. She posted a photo of herself preparing to shred down a mountain in December 2021. “I ski if you haven’t heard,” she wrote in the caption.

5. She’s a YouTuber.

While she’s already done so much at only 24, Paige has also shown that she’s pivoted to YouTube to give vlogging a try! She’s been regularly posting videos since January 2020, and her content covers a wide array of topics, including offering people advice, giving life updates and showing off some of her amazing shopping hauls.