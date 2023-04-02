CMT Awards Winners 2023: Jelly Roll & More

The 2023 CMT Music Awards took place in Austin, Texas on April 2, 2023. The event was hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, with the best music videos of the year being honored. Of course, in addition to the awards, there were also plenty of buzzed about performances throughout the evening.

Leading the list of nominations this year was Lainey Wilson, who had four nods in total. Jelly Roll was given the first award tonight ahead of the show on the red carpet. Meanwhile, Shania Twain is being award with a special honor, the CMT Equal Play Award. The award goes to an artist who helps “elevate diverse and underrepresented artists in country music.” The winners in each CMT Awards category are listed in BOLD below. Keep refreshing because we’ll be updating the list all show long!

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year

Charley Crockett — “Time of the Cottonwood Trees” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Chris Young — “Gettin’ You Home” (from CMT Stages)

Ingrid Andress — “Wishful Drinking” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Jelly Roll — “Son of a Sinner” (from CMT All Access)

Megan Moroney — “Tennessee Orange” (from CMT Viral to Verified)

Scotty McCreery — “Damn Strait” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Video of the Year

Blake Shelton — “No Body”

Carrie Underwood — “Hate My Heart”

Cody Johnson — “Human”

HARDY ft. Lainey Wilson — “Wait in the Truck”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown — “Thank God”

Morgan Wallen — “You Proof”

Female Video of the Year

Carly Pearce — “What He Didn’t Do”

Carrie Underwood — “Ghost Story”

Gabby Barrett — “Pick Me up”

Kelsea Ballerini — “HEARTFIRST”

Lainey Wilson — “Heart Like a Truck”

Maren Morris — “Humble Quest”

Miranda Lambert — “Actin’ Up”

Male Video of the Year

Bailey Zimmerman — “Rock and a Hard Place”

Cody Johnson — “Human”

Cole Swindell — “She Had Me At Heads Carolina”

Jelly Roll — “Son Of A Sinner”

Kane Brown — “Like I Love Country Music”

Luke Combs — “The Kind of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen — “Wasted On You”

Duo/Group Video of the Year

Dan + Shay — “You” (Performance Video)

Lady A — “Summer State of Mind”

Little Big Town — “Hell Yeah”

Parmalee — “Take My Name”

The War & Treaty — “That’s How Love Is Made”

Zac Brown Band — “Out in the Middle”

Female Breakthrough Video of the Year

Avery Anna — “Narcissist”

Kylie Morgan — “If He Wanted To He Would”

MacKenzie Porter — “Pickup”

Megan Moroney — “Tennessee Orange”

Morgan Wade — “Wilder Days”

Tiera Kennedy — “Found It In You”

Male Breakthrough Video of the Year

Bailey Zimmerman — “Fall in Love”

Corey Kent — “Wild As Her”

Drake Milligan — “Sounds Like Something I’d Do”

Jackson Dean — “Don’t Come Lookin'”

Jelly Roll — “Son of a Sinner”

Nate Smith — “Whiskey on You”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Elle King ft. Dierks Bentley — “Worth a Shot”

HARDY ft. Lainey Wilson — “Wait in the Truck”

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt — “Wishful Drinking”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown — “Thank God'”

Midland ft. Jon Pardi — “Longneck Way To Go”

Russell Dickerson ft. Jake Scott — “She Likes It”

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry — “Where We Started”

CMT Performance of the Year

Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton — “Colors” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Chris Stapleton — “Whenever You Come Around” (from CMT Giants: Vince Gill)

Cody Johnson — “Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT Awards )

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson — “Never Say Never” (from 2022 CMT Awards)

Darius Rucker — “Let Her Cry” (from CMT Storytellers)

Emmy Russell and Lukas Nelson — “Lay Me Down” (from Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn)

LeAnn Rimes, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce — “One Way Ticket” (from CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends)

Keith Urban — “Wild Hearts” (from 2022 CMT Awards)

The Judds — “Love Can Build A Brige” (from 2022 CMT Awards)

Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile — “The Rose” (from Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration)