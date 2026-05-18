ACM Awards 2026 Winners: See the Complete List (Updating Live)

The 61st Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards took place in Las Vegas on May 17, 2026, and several of country music’s biggest celebrities took home awards. Hosted by the one and only Shania Twain, the annual ceremony honored the genre’s most respected names and a handful of breakout stars, including Ella Langley.
Below, see the full winners’ list from the 2026 ACM Awards (Updating Live)!
Entertainer of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Jelly Roll
- Cody Johnson
- Megan Moroney
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson
Female Artist of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Ella Langley – WINNER
- Megan Moroney
- Lainey Wilson
Male Artist of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Riley Green
- Cody Johnson — Winner
- Chris Stapleton
- Zach Top
Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn – Winner
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Muscadine Bloodline
- Thelma & James
Group of the Year
- 49 Winchester
- Flatland Cavalry
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
- The Red Clay Strays — Winner
Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn — Winner
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Muscadine Bloodline
- Thelma & James
New Female Artist of the Year
- Avery Anna — Winner
- Mackenzie Carpenter
- Dasha
- Caroline Jones
- Emily Ann Roberts
New Male Artist of the Year
- Gavin Adcock
- Vincent Mason
- Shaboozey
- Hudson Westbrook
- Tucker Wetmore — Winner
Album of the Year
- Zach Top, Ain’t In It For My Health
- Carter Faith, Cherry Valley
- Riley Green, Don’t Mind If I Do (Deluxe)
- Morgan Wallen, I’m The Problem
- Parker McCollum, Parker McCollum
Song of the Year
- Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, A Song To Sing
- Megan Moroney, Am I Okay?
- Ella Langley, Choosin’ Texas — Winner
- Zach Top, I Never Lie
- Lainey Wilson, Somewhere Over Laredo
Single of the Year
- Megan Moroney, 6 Months Later
- Ella Langley, Choosin’ Texas — Winner
- Zach Top, I Never Lie
- Lainey Wilson, Somewhere Over Laredo
- Cody Johnson, The Fall
Music Event of the Year
- Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, A Song To Sing
- Shaboozey & Jelly Roll, Amen
- Riley Green feat. Ella Langley, Don’t Mind If I Do — Winner
- Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Trailblazer Megan Moroney & Kenny Chesney, You Had To Be There
Visual Media of the Year
- Megan Moroney, 6 Months Later
- Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, A Song To Sing
- Stephen Wilson, Jr., Cuckoo — Winner
- Lainey Wilson, Somewhere Over Laredo
- Cody Johnson, The Fall
Songwriter of the Year
- Jessie Jo Dillon — Winner
- Ashley Gorley
- Charlie Handsome
- Chase McGill
- Blake Pendergrass
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Riley Green
- Ella Langley — Winner
- Megan Moroney
- Morgan Wallen