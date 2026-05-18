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ACM Awards 2026 Winners: See the Complete List (Updating Live)

The 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards honored the best in the genre. Here's the winners' list.

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Reading Time: 2 minute
May 17, 2026 9:53PM EDT
ACM Awards 2026 Winners: See the Complete List
Image Credit: Dick Clark Productions via Getty Images

The 61st Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards took place in Las Vegas on May 17, 2026, and several of country music’s biggest celebrities took home awards. Hosted by the one and only Shania Twain, the annual ceremony honored the genre’s most respected names and a handful of breakout stars, including Ella Langley.

Below, see the full winners’ list from the 2026 ACM Awards (Updating Live)!

Entertainer of the Year

  • Luke Combs
  • Jelly Roll
  • Cody Johnson
  • Megan Moroney
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Lainey Wilson

Female Artist of the Year

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Ella Langley – WINNER
  • Megan Moroney
  • Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

  • Luke Combs
  • Riley Green
  • Cody Johnson — Winner
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Zach Top

Duo of the Year

  • Brooks & Dunn – Winner
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Muscadine Bloodline
  • Thelma & James

Group of the Year

  • 49 Winchester
  • Flatland Cavalry
  • Old Dominion
  • Rascal Flatts
  • The Red Clay Strays — Winner

Duo of the Year

  • Brooks & Dunn — Winner
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Muscadine Bloodline
  • Thelma & James

New Female Artist of the Year

  • Avery Anna — Winner
  • Mackenzie Carpenter
  • Dasha
  • Caroline Jones
  • Emily Ann Roberts

New Male Artist of the Year

  • Gavin Adcock
  • Vincent Mason
  • Shaboozey
  • Hudson Westbrook
  • Tucker Wetmore — Winner

Album of the Year

  • Zach Top, Ain’t In It For My Health
  • Carter Faith, Cherry Valley
  • Riley Green, Don’t Mind If I Do (Deluxe)
  • Morgan Wallen, I’m The Problem
  • Parker McCollum, Parker McCollum

Song of the Year

  • Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, A Song To Sing
  • Megan Moroney, Am I Okay?
  • Ella Langley, Choosin’ Texas — Winner
  • Zach Top, I Never Lie
  • Lainey Wilson, Somewhere Over Laredo

Single of the Year

  • Megan Moroney, 6 Months Later
  • Ella Langley, Choosin’ Texas — Winner
  • Zach Top, I Never Lie
  • Lainey Wilson, Somewhere Over Laredo
  • Cody Johnson, The Fall

Music Event of the Year

  • Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, A Song To Sing
  • Shaboozey & Jelly Roll, Amen
  • Riley Green feat. Ella Langley, Don’t Mind If I Do — Winner
  • Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Trailblazer Megan Moroney & Kenny Chesney, You Had To Be There

Visual Media of the Year

  • Megan Moroney, 6 Months Later
  • Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, A Song To Sing
  • Stephen Wilson, Jr., Cuckoo — Winner
  • Lainey Wilson, Somewhere Over Laredo
  • Cody Johnson, The Fall

Songwriter of the Year

  • Jessie Jo Dillon — Winner
  • Ashley Gorley
  • Charlie Handsome
  • Chase McGill
  • Blake Pendergrass

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

  • Luke Combs
  • Riley Green
  • Ella Langley — Winner
  • Megan Moroney
  • Morgan Wallen