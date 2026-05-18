ACM Awards 2026 Winners: See the Complete List (Updating Live)

Image Credit: Dick Clark Productions via Getty Images

The 61st Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards took place in Las Vegas on May 17, 2026, and several of country music’s biggest celebrities took home awards. Hosted by the one and only Shania Twain, the annual ceremony honored the genre’s most respected names and a handful of breakout stars, including Ella Langley.

Below, see the full winners’ list from the 2026 ACM Awards (Updating Live)!

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Megan Moroney

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley – WINNER

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Riley Green

Cody Johnson — Winner

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn – Winner

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

Thelma & James

Group of the Year

49 Winchester

Flatland Cavalry

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays — Winner

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn — Winner

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

Thelma & James

New Female Artist of the Year

Avery Anna — Winner

Mackenzie Carpenter

Dasha

Caroline Jones

Emily Ann Roberts

New Male Artist of the Year

Gavin Adcock

Vincent Mason

Shaboozey

Hudson Westbrook

Tucker Wetmore — Winner

Album of the Year

Zach Top, Ain’t In It For My Health

Carter Faith, Cherry Valley

Riley Green, Don’t Mind If I Do (Deluxe)

Morgan Wallen, I’m The Problem

Parker McCollum, Parker McCollum

Song of the Year

Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, A Song To Sing

Megan Moroney, Am I Okay?

Ella Langley, Choosin’ Texas — Winner

Zach Top, I Never Lie

Lainey Wilson, Somewhere Over Laredo

Single of the Year

Megan Moroney, 6 Months Later

Ella Langley, Choosin’ Texas — Winner

Zach Top, I Never Lie

Lainey Wilson, Somewhere Over Laredo

Cody Johnson, The Fall

Music Event of the Year

Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, A Song To Sing

Shaboozey & Jelly Roll, Amen

Riley Green feat. Ella Langley, Don’t Mind If I Do — Winner

Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Trailblazer Megan Moroney & Kenny Chesney, You Had To Be There

Visual Media of the Year

Megan Moroney, 6 Months Later

Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, A Song To Sing

Stephen Wilson, Jr., Cuckoo — Winner

Lainey Wilson, Somewhere Over Laredo

Cody Johnson, The Fall

Songwriter of the Year

Jessie Jo Dillon — Winner

Ashley Gorley

Charlie Handsome

Chase McGill

Blake Pendergrass

Artist-Songwriter of the Year