Happy 49th Birthday, Mark Consuelos: Look Back At His Hottest Photos With Wife Kelly Ripa

Mark Consuelos is celebrating his 49th birthday on March 30. The ‘Riverdale’ star and wife Kelly Ripa are the definition of relationship goals. They never stop showing off their love for one another.

Mark Consuelos turns 49 on March 30, just 6 months before Kelly Ripa will celebrate her milestone 50th birthday on October 2. Mark and Kelly are one of those Hollywood couples that everyone loves. The pair been married for over 20 years and they have three children together: Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 17. Mark and Kelly do everything together and have no problem showing PDA on red carpets.

Of course, celebrating Mark’s birthday will be very different this year, given the coronavirus pandemic. At present, Mark is self-quarantined with Kelly and their daughter Lola in their home in New York. While the famous, Hollywood pair might not be opening a night out on the town to celebrate his birthday, if we know Mark and Kelly, they’ll still find a way to mark the occasion with a lot of love in their hearts. History has shown us that!

In fact, Mark and Kelly, who met on the set of the soap opera All My Children, continue to prove their love is stronger than ever after over 2 decades together. The power couple has hit the Oscars red carpet a number of years ahead of Kelly’s backstage interviews with the winners. Mark and Kelly sweetly kissed on the red carpet in 2018. The Live with Kelly & Ryan host dazzled in a black Christian Siriano gown with a neon green and pink bow. When Kelly was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015, Mark and Kelly embraced for a passionate kiss.

While Kelly and Mark were on vacation ahead of his 47th birthday, Mark posted a stunning photo of Kelly in a bikini. Unfortunately, Kelly received nasty hate from online trolls. Mark wasted no time responding to the critics and defending his wife. “Yes she’s wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come,” Mark commented. “If that offends you in some way, if it triggers you, or some other psychosis you’re suffering from, I suggest you get over it and get used to it. To all the males that had something negative to say, I suggest you bring it up with me if ever I’m lucky enough to run into you.”

In honor of Kelly’s 48th birthday in Oct. 2018, Mark wrote a sweet message to his wife. “Happy Birthday Sexy!!” he wrote on Instagram. “I love you like a kid loves cake!! Love, M.”