Malia Obama Net Worth: How Much Money Barack Obama’s Eldest Daughter Has

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Malia Obama has spent most of her life in the public eye thanks to her famous parents, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. However, in recent years, Malia has been forging her own path in Hollywood as a writer and filmmaker.

After growing up in the White House and graduating from Harvard University, Malia has worked on major television projects and even debuted her own short film at prestigious film festivals. As interest in her career continues to grow, many people are curious about how much money she has earned and what her life looks like today.

Find out where Malia’s estimated net worth stands today here.

How Old Is Malia Obama Now?

Malia is 27 years old as of June 2026. She was born on July 4, 1998.

Malia was just 10 years old when her father became the 44th president of the United States in 2009, and she spent eight years living in the White House alongside her younger sister, Sasha Obama, before attending Harvard University. She graduated in 2021.

What Does Malia Obama Do for a Living?

Malia works in the entertainment industry as a writer and filmmaker.

After college, she joined the writing staff of Donald Glover‘s Amazon Prime Video series Swarm. Donald publicly praised her writing abilities, and since then, Malia has continued to pursue filmmaking, writing and directing projects under her professional name, Malia Ann.

In 2024, her short film The Heart premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, marking a major milestone in her career as a rising filmmaker.

What Is Malia Obama’s Net Worth?

Malia’s exact net worth is not publicly known. She has never disclosed her finances, and no verified estimate of her wealth exists.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Barack and Michelle have a combined estimated net worth of approximately $70 million, which is due to bestselling books, speaking engagements, media deals and real estate holdings.

While Malia’s personal fortune is private, she likely benefits from the financial security that accompanies her family’s substantial wealth. At the same time, she appears focused on building her own career and reputation within the entertainment industry rather than relying on her family’s name.

Does Malia Obama Have a Boyfriend?

Malia keeps her personal life largely out of the spotlight. As a result, her relationship status remains unclear. Previously, she was linked to Rory Farquharson, but it’s unclear if they’re still together.

For now, Malia appears to be concentrating primarily on her growing career as a filmmaker and writer.